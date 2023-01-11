The 2023 Golden Globes went off without a hitch and snaps and stories from the various parties are being shared for us thirsty fans.

Here’s everything that reportedly went down at the lush post-event partays…

Kaia Gerber, AKA the model girlfriend of Austin Butler who skipped the ceremony, was spotted giving the Best Actor award recipient a mad smooch.

Hey, he earned it!

Have a peek at the ~steamy~ footage below:

Vogue reported that Butler was met with “a sea of congratulations” when he entered Michael Braun‘s event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“Fellow famous attendees flanked the Elvis actor from every corner, waiting their turn to shower him with praise while holding their espresso martinis,” Vogue spies shared.

Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton (???) was spotted befriending the cast of Top Gun on the patio of the event.

It girls Emma Roberts, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily Rose-Depp danced up a storm with mates near the DJ booth.

Lil Nas X, Lily James and House of Dragons star Milly Allcock “mingled” together throughout the evening which is quite the crew.

Jennifer Coolidge was spotted dancing with her Golden Globe trophy, which she won for her work in The White Lotus.

I likened the moment to dancing on the street with a kebab after being kicked out of the club:

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson was also unable to put her Golden Globe award down, which she won for Best Actress in a TV Comedy, and was spotted dancing with the thing throughout the night, as she should have.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White was constantly being swarmed by people congratulating him on his win.

Cute couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were spotted in matching pink fits as they arrived at the Chateau Marmont.

📸 | Rita Ora & Taika Waititi arrive at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. for a Golden Globes party pic.twitter.com/kurT01aOHr — Rita Ora Street Team (@RitaOStreetTeam) January 11, 2023

A bunch of TikTok stars were there including Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio (of course they were).

The latter arrived with actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Here a coupla vids of them arriving:

addison rae at golden globes after party pic.twitter.com/BKgYNSqb73 — Addison Rae Updates (fan account) (@AddisonUpdatez) January 11, 2023

🎥| Sabrina Carpenter with Dixie D’Amelio arriving at the #GoldenGlobes after-party in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/9FPVGNp3RC — CARPENTERS SOCIETY 💌 (@worldcarpenters) January 11, 2023

Aaaaaand here’s a cute lil vid of Jenna Ortega and Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes getting a photo together via the professional photog:

Queremos ser amiga deles! Jenna Ortega e Percy Hynes na after party do Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/gbly3ZpJX0 — Mídias JOBR (@midiasjobr) January 11, 2023

And the ensuing piccies:

jenna and percy at the after party of the Golden Globes! pic.twitter.com/lFgNdroJU6 — jenna ortega daily (@jennadaily_) January 11, 2023

This one didn’t happen at the after party, per se, but I had to bring it up anyway because it happened somewhere way more public: on-bloody-stage.

One of the most viral stories from the night was House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock being accused of seeming “drunk off her arse” as she giggled her way through director Miguel Sapochnik‘s acceptance speech and had to be comforted by Emma D’Arcy.

Milly Alcock drunk off her arse at the Golden Globes being my spirit animal is sending me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q9IvcloVSL — TQ 🖤 (@TqValyrian) January 11, 2023

This one also happened just before the party, Pam & Tommy nominees Sebastian Stan and Lily James hugged it out, bless them.

After the show, people are filing out to the nights after parties but not before Pam & Tommy nominees Sebastian Stan and Lily James hug it out at the top of the stairs. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MpC3uUAhAT — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Also, peep this video of Stan trying to escort his mates as everyone filed out:

“This way!” Sebastian Stan trying to get back down into the ballroom while James Cameron and John Williams head for the exits. pic.twitter.com/gRDubnRYPI — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

It’s worth mentioning that Hannah Einbinder, who plays frazzled comedy writer Ava Daniels in Stan Exclusive Series Hacks, admitted to Variety on the red carpet prior to the event that she was carrying a blunt on her so one could only assume that she lit it at some point. Good for her.

And finally, queen Rihanna and her king A$AP Rocky bailed on the after party to go have dinner sans celebs, according to Just Jared.

Ah, the Irish Goodbye. An oldie but a goodie.