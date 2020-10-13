In news that has truly loosened my juices, it turns out the talented Amelie Bea Smith – the star of horror series Haunting of Bly Manor – is also the voice of one Peppa Pig. I can’t unhear it now – this is just PERFECTLY SPLENDID.

Smith stars as little Flora in the Netflix series, one half of the deeply disturbing Wingrave siblings.

For those who have already watched the series, you’ll know Flora as the kid who gets [REDACTED] by [REDACTED], so she’s very [REDACTED]. For those who haven’t, just know that Flora’s creepy as hell.

Peppa Pig is the complete opposite.

In case you had any doubts, Netflix confirmed this fun fact earlier today.

Amelie Bea Smith from The Haunting of Bly Manor is also the voice of Peppa Pig! Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/6nOZksBNKV — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2020

I’m sorry, but I genuinely can’t stop laughing at this.

Her RANGE.

Smith took over the role of Peppa Pig earlier this year, after Harley Bird stepped down from the gig. Bird, now 18, had voiced the animated piggie for 13 years.

Smith is the fourth British voice artist to take on the much adored role.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is creator Mike Flanagan‘s follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House.

Apart from a couple of new faces, including Smith, Bly Manor saw the return of most of its Hill House cast as new characters.

Victoria Pedretti starred as Dani Clayton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint, Carla Gugino as the narrator, Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave, and Kate Siegel as [REDACTED].

Bly Manor is about a young American woman named Dani (Pedretti) who lands a job at the manor as an au pair to two lovely, albeit odd children. Enter Smith and her on-screen brother Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who played Miles in the series.

The new season costarred Rahul Kohli as the positively delightful chef Owen, Amelia Eve as the gardener Jamie, T’Nia Miller as housekeeper Mrs Grose, and Tahirah Sharif as Dani’s predecessor Rebecca Jessel.

If you have already watched the season, I whipped up a lil’ guide on all the hidden ghosts in it. There are a lot of spoilers in there though, so maybe save it until you’ve watched all nine episodes.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now on Netflix.