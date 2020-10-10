This week, fans of GLOW were devastated when Netflix pulled the plug on the popular show, after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans for a fourth and final season. All may not be lost, however, as the cast have unanimously agreed that they’d be up for doing a movie, should the opportunity arise.

Earlier today, the main cast of the show, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, assembled for the #GoodToVote voter registration campaign. Though the meeting was planned ahead of time, it took on an added layer of emotion, as the stars fondly reminisced about the show.

Betty Gilpin summed up the very peculiar vibe of the reunion, saying:

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four, so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like, ‘Enjoy the quiches, because it’s over!’ But if this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

The cast frequently fought back tears as they spoke about the experience of working on GLOW, and the impact of the show – Kate Nash said that she has heard of an animal shelter in New York that names rescue dogs after the characters.

They also unanimously agreed that they’d be down to do a movie at some point, to wrap the story up. You can check out the whole reunion video below: