Your boi Will Ferrell is about to skate onto your screen in a blaze of glory via his iconic film Blades of Glory which lands on Netflix next month.

The 2007 comedy film stars Ferrell and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) as a cooked pair of banned figure skaters who join forces after finding a loophole that will allow them to skate again.

The flick received positive reviews, with many praising the storyline as well as the duo’s comedic timing.

Catch the trailer below for a taste of what you’ll be LOLing at when the movie drops on Netflix in February: