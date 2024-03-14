Black Mirror Season Seven Is Coming, Here’s Everything We Know

Hang onto your hats, ya big freaks ‘cos Black Mirror Season Seven is on its way!

Netflix just dropped a bunch of deets about the scary new season which we can expect v. bloody soon!!

Not gonna lie, I’m new to Black Mirror meself. I gave it a burl last season ‘cos of all the epic guest stars and lemme tell ya, I was blown away!

Although I must admit, it sparked my chilling fear and dread for deepfake and AI which has only grown since, but I guess that was the point of it all, right?

Black Mirror Season Six feat. Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek. Equal parts epic and terrifying! (Credit: Black Mirror / Netflix)

Anywho, here’s everything we know about the new season.

Black Mirror Season Seven

Is there a Black Mirror Season Seven?

There sure is, my friends!

Netflix is dropping six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the smash hit and critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

READ MORE We Chatted To Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker About Which Episodes Still Haunt Him Today

When is it dropping?

Next year, I’m afraid.

While the streaming service did not give an exact date, they did reveal that it’s coming in 2025 which is vague AF but hey, at least we know it’s happening!

That’s something, right? It’s hope…

Is there a trailer yet?

Eh, not quite. It’s so far away, they’re probably still in the midst of filming, editing, etc.

BUT!

Netflix shared a sneaky teaser clip to go with the announcement, which I shall leave you with below: