The last coupla years have been so bleak you’d almost be mistaken for thinking that you’re in a spicy new season of Black Mirror. You know, noted TV personality becomes the president of the United States of America. Pandemic ravages the world and kills millions. Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT becomes so smart, it’ll probs steal your job.

Great.

So, to mark the momentous Black Mirror-esque era that we’re in, the Netflix hit show has decided to drop some hints that they’re returning back to our screens after four years of radio silence.

Because we just need more shit to make us feel sad and depressed. Hook it to my veins!!!

The news came in the form of a Tweet (I know, I know) posted on April 26, who cheekily posted four simple words: “What have we missed?”

what have we missed? — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) April 25, 2023

UM, A LOT.

While it’s just a Tweet, it hints that the next season of the highly anticipated show, Black Mirror, is finally on the cards.

Naturally, everyone went on to list all the cooked shit that we’ve been through in the last four years, perhaps as some inspo for the show.

“Oh just a global pandemic, economic collapse, wildfires, murder hornets, and the general chaos of 2020,” one user commented. “But don’t worry, it’s not like anything major happened.”

Another said: “COVID, January 6th, George Floyd, Trump indicted, need I go on?”

One other person optimistically drew attention to the wild similarities the current world has to the stories in Black Mirror, which is just lovely.

“I can’t imagine another season that can top what we are already seeing and experiencing IRL… we are the show.”

Of course, the official Netflix account had to chime in too.

“Scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven’t watched a single episode of your show,” the account wrote.

Just @ ChatGPT while you’re at it, babes.

Hell, even the show’s creator Charlie Booker responded to the tea.

🤔 — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) April 25, 2023

Safe to say, we’re all collectively losing our shit about seeing our world as somehow even more dark and perverse than it already is.

Someone, please speak to our therapists.

scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven't watched a single episode of your show. — Netflix (@netflix) April 25, 2023

Who Is In Black Mirror Season Six?

Yes, Black Mirror is known for conceiving some of the most fucked up, bleak storylines out there (Shut Up And Dance, anyone???).

But it’s equally known for featuring cameos from some of the biggest names out there, including Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Letitia Wright, and motherfkn Miley Cyrus(!).

Back in 2022, Variety reported. that the new cast of Season Six of Black Mirror was already in production with a source dropping a bunch of names we can expect to join the cast.

Sources told Variety that the new cast involved the likes of Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan — and that’s just for the first three episodes of the show.

Hell. Yes.

As usual, the show is expected to follow independent stories for each episode. The jam-packed cast is set to only expand as we get the tea on the last couple of eps.

It’s also been reported that Season Six will have more episodes than Season Five, which only comprised of three instalments. Thank you, lord.

What Is The Release Date For The New Season Of Black Mirror?

There hasn’t been an official release date announced, but many believe that the new season will hit our screens before 2023 is over. Fingers crossed.

Is There A Trailer For Black Mirror Season Six?

Not yet. At the moment, we only have one measly Tweet to work off. And what a Tweet!!!