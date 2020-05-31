As riots continue in major US cities following the death of George Floyd, Billie Eilish has made a lengthy and angry Instagram post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, railing against double standards in American society.

After urging her 63 million followers to donate to Black Lives Matter-related causes, the singer posted a lengthy statement, saying that she has thought long and hard about how best to use her “enormous platform” for good, but that it’s now time to start talking.

After saying she is fed-up with hearing white people say “all lives matter”, she attempted to break her reasoning down as if talking to a child, writing:

“If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait and give all your friends a band-aid first because all arms matter? NO, you’re gonna help your friend because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING!”

Eilish continued:

“If someone’s house is on fire and someone is stuck inside the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON’T FUCKING NEED IT.”

Billie Eilish is one of numerous celebrities and public figures who have tried to spread a similar message in the wake of George Floyd’s death. You can see her full post below:

Barack Obama, Martin Luther King III, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx and former First Lady Michelle Obama are among many African Americans who have added their voices. Foxx spoke out in Minneapolis:

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand…we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

Oprah promised to not let George Floyd’s name become just another hashtag:

Beyoncé called for justice for George Floyd, saying “we all witnessed his murder in broad daylight” and that “we can no longer look away”.

Beloved actor LeVar Burton of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow simply said: “Don’t f*ck with me today, people. Today is not the day!”