Billie Eilish has opened up about how exposure to porn as a child left her with nightmares and impacted her sex life because she thought that’s what she was “supposed to be attracted to”.

She revealed all of this in a recent interview with Howard Stern where they were discussing one of her songs ‘Male Fantasy’, which opens with the lyrics “home alone, tryin’ not to eat/distract myself with pornography”.

In the interview, Billie said she used to watch a lot of porn, and began watching it at a very young age.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

She also said she thought porn was “a disgrace” and described suffering nightmares after watching “abusive” content when she was younger.

According to Billie Eilish, part of the reason she started watching porn was to be “one of the boys” and that she thought she was “really cool for not having a problem with it”.

One of her biggest criticisms of porn in the interview was the way that it depicts womens bodies, and massively distorts the expectation of what bodies should look like.

“No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that,” she said.

Throughout her career, Eilish has been open about the absolutely fucked levels of scrutiny her body has faced.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, she talked about ‘disassociating’ from her body while she performed because of the oversized clothes she’d wear.

Billie Eilish also told Howard Stern about her experience of having COVID-19, saying she “would have died” if she hadn’t been vaccinated.

She said she was sick for two months with the virus, and she wanted it “to be clear” that it was the vaccine’s protection that essentially saved her life.