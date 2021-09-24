Billie Eilish, the epitome of cool, graces the cover of the latest Elle Magazine and we love to see our poignant pop icon front and centre, where she belongs.

I’ll give Billie Eilish this: not only does she absolutely rock a magazine cover, but the interview within is never dull. Your girl always has something spicy to say!

In this instance, she revealed that she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after sharing a photo in a corset and what the actual fuck?

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanising,” she said of fans who expect her to look a certain way and wear only baggy sweats.

The singer then discussed how she recently shared a series of pics where she showed off her new corset back in July, which led to the mass exodus on her ‘gram.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs,” she told Elle. “People are scared of big boobs.”

Here’s the carousel she’s referring to:

In terms of why she sometimes ditches her baggy sweatshirt, she said it’s ‘cos sometimes it’s hot. Like, literally, it’s that simple. Sometimes the temperature rises above sweater weather. Also, she’s entitled to show off whatever she damn well pleases on her Instagram and fans should be grateful that she’s expressing herself to us freely. Why is this such a shocking concept to 100,000 of you?

“The other day, I decided to wear a tank top,” she said. “It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy fuck, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

If you’re in need of some fun Friday reading, I defs recommend diving into the full interview. Billie Eilish is one of the most powerful Gen Z celebrity voices and I’m so fucking glad that she is because she’s an amazing role model for all of us.

I interviewed her a couple of years back and it was honestly one of my faves. We do not deserve Billie Eilish. <3