Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne only joined X-rated service OnlyFans a few days ago, but has already made enough money to make a devout Christian choke on their holy water.

Page Six reports that in the first 24 hours after creating her account, Thorne made an eye-watering US$1 million (AU$1.4 million) in subscriptions. She is reportedly the first user to ever make that much in their first day on the platform.

Everyone working at Coles right now is like “why am I packing vegetables, when I can make $1million in one day?”

In the week since she made the account, the former child star has apparently made over $2 million (AU$2.8 million) from her page. Thorne has been so popular that it actually caused the site to crash. Now, that’s what I call breaking the internet.

READ MORE Watch The Bondi Hipsters On Nude Celeb Photos Breaking The Internet

So what’s so special about Thorne’s account that has fans flocking to see her content?

At the moment it’s nothing too explicit, just numerous bikini photos and you know, Thorne casually eating a hot dog. However, in a poll she asked her fans what other content they wanted to see from her. Some suggestions included: showering, tongue teasing, butt, and twerking.

Another clue as to why Thorne’s page has taken off so rapidly is because it’s not the first time she’s dabbled in X-rated content. In 2019, she starred in a film titled Her & Him, which earned her a Pornhub award. Ooh fancy.

Thorne also told the LA Times that she’s using the site as research for a new movie she’s making with the Sean Baker, the director behind The Florida Project. The film is expected to be influenced by her experience on OnlyFans and the nuances of online sex work.

In the last year, OnlyFans has skyrocketed as an alternative to working in the largely exploitative porn industry. The platform has been commended for giving creators the opportunity to make content on their own terms and pocket 80% of the profits, with the other 20% going to OnlyFans.

Ok, Brb, just making an OnlyFans account.