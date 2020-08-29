Filmmaker Sean Baker, who recently found himself caught up in the Bella Thorne OnlyFans debacle, has made a statement saying that he is definitely not working with her on a movie about the site, and that he warned her to treat sex workers with respect.

Bella Thorne, who recently and controversially joined OnlyFans, said that she signed up to the adult video sharing platform as research for an upcoming feature film with Baker, whose other works include The Florida Project and Tangerine.

In a lengthy statement released today on social media, Baker poured cold water on this saying:

“I would like to make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about OnlyFans and using Bella Thorne as research is false. I’m NOT attached to this project. I’m actually in development on two features that I’ve put years of research and love in to and neither of these films have anything to do with Ms. Thorne or OnlyFans.”

He said that he did have a phone meeting with Thorne several weeks ago, in which they discussed the possibility of working together in the future, and that he advised her to proceed carefully with her plan to join OnlyFans, so as not to hurt sex workers:

“Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans. On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement.”

Thorne made close to $2 million on the platform, and in subsequent days, OnlyFans tightened rules around transaction limits and payout periods for performers.

Though they say these changes are not the result of any one user’s activity, many long-time OnlyFans content creators still blame Thorne for making life harder for them.

Baker went on to state his support for sex workers, saying: