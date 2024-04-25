Laura Byrne has finally addressed a phenomenon I didn’t know existed: having a regular wank while going about your work day. Honestly, if you can pull it off and it helps relieve some ~stress~, you do you.

The former Bachelor star discussed this topic on her Life Uncut podcast, after a listener sent in a totally valid question about masturbation habits.

“I randomly asked my husband when he had had his last wank, to which he replied, ‘Oh I don’t know, probably last week?’. Being a stay-at-home mum who is home all the time, I then asked, ‘Was I home?’. And he so casually responded, ‘Oh no, nine times out of 10 I just have a wank at work’,” Laura read.

She continued: “Now I’m not here to yuck someone’s yum, however, this is not the first partner I’ve had do this. My question is, is this normal? Why not do it at home? Is this just something that guys do?”

Laura admitted that she’s never tried out this form of self-pleasure, saying that logistically, it’s just too damn complicated. She’s got a point!

“I don’t want to sit in a cubicle and finger-blast myself on a public toilet. I would say guys are more likely to do it than women are, but I’m not ruling out women masturbating at work,” Laura said.

The radio host went on to talk about how female pleasure has traditionally been “shrouded” and “stigmatised”, before co-host Keeshia Pettit interrupted her, saying: “I’m okay with the stigma of wanking at work. I’m not that progressive. I’m actually okay with being like, no, that’s a bit strange.”

The duo had a lil laugh about how the next movement could be called “Women who wank at work”, and you know what? It’s catchy.

To wank or not to wank? That is the question… and Life Uncut listeners have weighed in

It turns out that people have some very strong opinions on this particular topic.

“Omg one of my girlfriends told me she would get bored so she would take herself to the toilet and read some smut and have a go at work,” one person wrote.

“My hubby does this too,” a second said.

“Men and women really do seem to have a different view of masturbating. For many guys it’s just getting the job done and being done with it… for many women and definitely for me it’s a whole ritual of anticipation of pleasure, the self seduction… not to be done quickly in the loo. And there’s a look on my face for hours after that’s a dead giveaway,” another pointed out.

“Want time out [at] work… I mean, keeping your hands on the JOB,” a third joked.

“My husband won’t even poop unless we’re home,” another wrote.

Well. You may never see the work toilet the same way again, and for that, I sincerely apologise.

