The current season of Bachelor In Paradise has been so full of spice, I’ve needed to down milk and naan bread to cope with the heat.

And with the finale landing next week, something tells me we’re in for a helluva lot more drama.

But while the events of this season have certainly been wild, it hasn’t been any more wild than previous seasons which have brought us equally cooked Bachie moments that you may have forgotten about, but absolutely need to remember.

Here, we’ve ranked the five most cooked breakups in Bachelor In Paradise history.

5. Brooke Blurton claiming her relationship with Alex was “not genuine.”

One thing we can all agree on is that the blaring lack of diversity on Bachie needs to change.

So in the second season of BIP when Brooke Blurton got with Alex Nation, we counted that as a huge win for the LGBTQIA+ community.

But sadly it ended up being anything but, as Brooke later questioned Alex’s motives, claiming that her intentions were “not genuine”.

“That part with Alex, I just think she never really was genuine with her feelings and I could really read through that,” she told WHO. “I just don’t really value people in my life like that.”

She continued: “Actions speak louder than words and if your actions don’t reflect that then I don’t think you are being genuine and authentic with how you actually feel.”

This is EXACTLY why we can’t have nice things.

4. Sam Cochrane and Tara Pavlovic’s proposal, then wild breakup.

Australia’s first season of Bachelor In Paradise ended with long-haired yahoo Sam Cochrane getting down on one knee and proposing to Tara Pavlovic and folks were genuinely rooting for these two.

They’d been as thick as thieves for most of the season and we were stoked to see them leave Paradise as an engaged couple.

But, much like most Bachie couples, it was not meant to be, and although they stayed together until the season aired, they called it quits soon after with the following long-winded Instagram rant.

Settle in…

This message goes out to all the beautiful people who shared with me such an amazing journey. The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up.

So…deep breath…. this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It’s hard writing this thinking back to those moments.

Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with.

Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things.

My heart feels broken and obviously having it play out in public adds so many difficult dimensions.

I forgot about the cameras in Fiji and I simply fell in love. The truth is difficult but the path ahead will show the way.

Obviously there has been speculation for some time but I needed to know for sure before making anything public. That has been hard.

Our time together will always hold a beautiful and difficult place in my heart and I have to believe that everything happens for a reason.

Thank you everyone for the beautiful support and being on this journey. In a time that was mostly in hiding your words provided magic.

I look forward to the future.

I got to see that love is real and powerful…. and it is. I’ll find it again.

3. Ali Oetjen allegedly cheating on Grant Kemp in his own bloody home.

Ali Oetjen and Grant Kemp were one of BIP’s success stories, but it all went to hell soon after the show wrapped, with Grant accusing Ali of cheating on him.

Grant told New Idea that he was hosting drinks at his place in Los Angeles with a big group of mates after a night out, when he allegedly walked in on Ali getting it on with another man.

“The third or fourth day she got here [to LA] , we went out and this night — when all this stuff happened — I had people over after going out to a club,” Grant said.

“I live in a gated community so I have to go down and let people in sometimes.

“So, I leave my house with my friend Sabrina, to go and grab my friends and bring them back upstairs, and when we walk back inside, we come up the stairs and she is hooking up with this dude.”

Grant said he kicked Ali out of his house and later told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show that Ali texted him repeatedly, begging to be forgiven.

“She was like, ‘Please, please, I hate myself for this. I’m so sorry, I can’t believe I did that. That’s not me,'” he said. “It’s like, ‘Dude you did it, I don’t care if you were drunk or not, that’s no excuse.'”

Ali denies any of this happening, and to this day maintains that they called it quits ‘cos the “distance was too hard”.

“Uh … there are lots of rumours around the show and … yeah, Grant and I are keeping some things private,” she told Fifi, Fev & Byron on 101.9 Fox FM.

She went on to earn a spot on The Bachelorette, though, so it was all g for her for a while there… until she and her winner Taite Radley called it quits recently.

2. Brittany Hockley getting “ghosted” by Timm Hanly the second they left Paradise together.

From the moment it was announced that Carlin Sterritt had won Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, we were gunning for our bb boi Timm Hanly’s return to telly in the following year’s Bachelor In Paradise.

Sure enough, the third season was sold to us with teasers of Timm finding love with Brittany Hockley, but as viewers will know, what seemed like a match made in heaven turned out to be quite the opposite.

In her spicy exit interview with Ten Play, Brittany claims that she “never heard from him again” after leaving the show.

“He ghosted me. Blocked me on everything. I just thought this speaks volumes, I’m still trying to look out for you and you can’t even give me the time of day.”

Give it a read here. Trust me, the tea is delish.

1. The producers replacing Bill Goldsmith with a cardboard cutout ‘cos he refused to show up.

Although folks thought Alex Nation had ~finally~ found her Bachie soulmate in one Bill Goldsmith after saying “I love you” to each other in last year’s finale, their romance imploded shortly after filming.

During the tell-all reunion night, Alex broke her silence, revealing she and Bill were donezo.

To keep her company, the shady-ass producers brought out a cardboard cut-out of Bill that Alex playfully pretended to punch.