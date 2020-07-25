Former Bachie lovebirds Ali Oetjen and Taite Radley have seemingly called it quits, or maybe they’re on a break. Who knows, but it sure as heck didn’t work well for Ross & Rachel
34-year-old Ali took to Instagram to announce the news in a statement that has some serious Gwyneth Paltrow conscious uncoupling vibes.
“It is with the heaviest heart that we want to let everyone know that we have decided to take time apart in order to give each other space and time to fully focus on our own paths,” the lengthy caption began.
???? It is with the heaviest heart that we want to let everyone know that we have decided to take time apart in order to give each other space and time to fully focus on our own paths. We both love each other deeply & only want the best for each other & both want the ultimate happiness for each other and hopefully our paths will reconnect again soon. We’ve decided to be open with this so there’s no speculation and so we expect love, respect & kindness in return. I love you Taite. #love
“I love you Taite,” she concluded the post.
Meanwhile, Radley (29) shared a near-identical post on his Instagram, reiterating that they still love and wish each other well. Again, he said that they’re “taking time apart,” which presumably means it’s temporary.
It is with the heaviest heart that we want to let everyone know that we have decided to take time apart in order to give each other space and time to fully focus on our own paths. We both love each other deeply & only want the best for each other & both want the ultimate happiness for each other and hopefully our paths will reconnect again soon. We’ve decided to be open with this so there’s no speculation and so we expect love, respect & kindness in return. I love you ali #love
Both posts referenced hope that their “paths will reconnect again soon,” so there’s a serious possibility that this is actually just a break without an end-date. But they also explained that they’re being open about it in the hope that it will prevent speculation, so I guess we should just let them both live their lives and see what happens.
The news comes after the couple were forced to spend months apart amid the coronavirus pandemic and state border restrictions that kept Taite in Victoria, while Ali jetted off to Queensland to spend time with her family.
It’s still unclear if this is a full-blown breakup, or just a break, but here’s hoping they’re both happy in whatever they’re doing.