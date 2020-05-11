Word on the street is there’s gonna be a “dramatic shake-up” to reality series this year due to COVID-19, including the Aussie renditions of The Masked Singer and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

ViacomCBS executive Beverley McGarvey has revealed I’m a Celeb could “absolutely” be filmed Down Under, rather than in South Africa, due to travel restrictions.

“All those things are on the table,” she told News.com.au.

“The jungle is kind of a character in the show, but we just don’t know if that’s possible or realistic, so we’re just looking at a range of options,” she added.

She confirmed the show would “definitely be back next year” and that a potential change of format could take place.

Meanwhile the UK version of the show, which has been filmed in Australia for almost two decades, has also been forced to consider a location change due to COVID-19.

And as for the hotly anticipated second season of The Masked Singer Australia, it has been revealed that filming is set to begin in the coming months (yay!) without a studio audience, for obvi reasons.

I’m sure the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Will Lindsay Lohan return as a judge, as was previously promised?

Sadly it looks like the travel ban will mean that LiLo won’t be able to head Down Under to sit alongside Danni Minogue, Dave Hughes and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, but that’s not to say she won’t be involved.

“There are other ways to do things so we’re just looking at all of our options at the moment,” McGarvey said, hinting that Lindsay may record the show remotely.

Further announcements are expected to be made soon.