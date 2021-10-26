Either Angelina Jolie‘s hair stylist harbours a secret grudge against her and chose tonight to act, or they were blackout drunk, because the state of her hair extensions during The Eternals red carpet was fucking disastrous. I seriously can’t tell whether I should laugh or cry.

The Academy-Award winner stunned on The Eternals red carpet at the 16th Rome Film Festival on Sunday night, wearing a silver dress that had her looking, well, eternal.

That is, until she swished around and we got a look at her hair — two distinct layers of it. When I say I gasped, I’m not kidding.

Twitter has lit up with people yelling over her locks, which clearly were installed by someone looking for violence.

Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired. pic.twitter.com/u3RrlT9h35 — tinajolie (@Jolietheternal) October 24, 2021

Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions? pic.twitter.com/pryw4CxEVI — Anomalie Anomie ???????? (@elsawarhola) October 24, 2021

Queen, I am so sorry, I am so sorry that this could happen to you.

I don’t even have an attachment to Angelina Jolie, but those extensions are CRIMINAL, and she deserves justice.

Have been thinking about Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions all day. pic.twitter.com/NZN3MfUGC5 — Samantha Van Dyk (@Sam_Van_Dyk) October 25, 2021

Who did ms Jolie this dirty with those hair extensions pic.twitter.com/1EPAsHebqU — vick (@CoolCatVicky) October 25, 2021

Of course, Angelina still looks fucking gorgeous as always (seriously, she is flawless), and it is truly a testament to her poise that she can exude so much grace despite dealing with an actual tragedy.

As for me, I saw the hair extensions online from across the globe and I still can’t cope. This brings back repressed memories of being 12 years old and getting blue extensions. Let’s just say, they did NOT look good. I had lumps in my hair for days and ended up having to get them removed before the week was over. $180 down the drain, for nothing. God, I’m still salty.

But one thing I do have to say is: where were Jolie’s daughters??? Or literally any of her friends?? How did no one step in and sort this shit out??

I truly do not have an explanation. But hey, if even Angelina Jolie has hair troubles, at least I can feel a little better about my own.