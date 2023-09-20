AHS’ Angelica Ross Says Emma Roberts Apologised To Her After Alleged Transphobic Behaviour 

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross has revealed that her co-star Emma Roberts called her to apologise after she called Roberts out on Instagram Live for allegedly making transphobic remarks on set.

Angelica took to X to reveal the stars had patched things up, writing: “Thank you Emma Roberts for calling and apologising, recognising your behaviour was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

The tweet comes after Angelica spoke about an alleged transphobic incident during an Instagram Live. In the live stream, she only used Emma’s first name but in a later video, she used her initials by saying, “Ms. E.R.”

According to Variety, Angelica claimed that Emma was joking around saying, “Angelica is being mean” to a man named John on set, whom fans think might be director John J. Gray.



John then said, “Okay ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.”



Emma allegedly looked at Angelica and said, “Don’t you mean lady?” implying that Angelica, who is transgender, was not a lady.

In the livestream, Angelica reflected on how the incident made her feel.

“Like, what the fuck did you just say?” she recalled.



“I’m standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem.

“And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.”

Angelica said she decided to stop talking to Emma after seeing that incident play out.



“She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, ‘Are you OK? You haven’t been talking.’ I’m like, ‘Mmhmm,’ Cos’ bitch don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me.”



In a follow up tweet, Angelica described another alleged microaggression from her co-star.

“We’re all sitting around and I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one,” she wrote, referencing their co-star Cody Fern.



“Emma then copies my voice and laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self-conscious about my voice on set after that.”

Since sharing her claims, Angelica has urged fans not to lash out or joke about violence towards Emma.

“Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now that’s funny,” she wrote.

Transphobic comments are never okay. Let’s hope that this has been a learning moment for all involved.



Emma Roberts has yet to comment publicly on the incident.