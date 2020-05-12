Ryan Murphy has announced an American Horror Story spin-off called American Horror Stories. Or he’s screwing with us. Either, or.

Details are thin, but Murphy himself said the spin-off will be “one hour contained episodes”.

“‘American Horror Story’ cast Zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin-off we’re doing called ‘American Horror Stories’ (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!” Murphy captioned the post.

The virtual reunion* featured Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Cody Fern, Adina Porter, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, Denis O’Hare, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Finn Wittrock.

*Here’s the thing though, Murphy’s post is fake. The image was actually edited together by AHS stan account, @thehorrorstory – you can see its watermarked handle on the original and Murphy’s post.

So, is the spin-off real? I don’t know. There’s every chance it is in fact happening, and Murphy just pulled the image as a bit of fun. There’s also every chance that he’s just messing with us. For what it’s worth, Deadline reported the post as fact and even quoted sources who said each episode will focus on its own individual ghost story. I have no idea what’s going on, but it does not bode well that the top comments on Murphy’s post is “Not people falling for this” and “Y’all really falling for this”. At the time of writing, the show’s official Twitter and Instagram haven’t posted anything about the spin-off either.

The whatever-this-is comes after Murphy confirmed the cast of AHS season 10. Paulson and Peters will return alongside Bates, Lourd, Wittrock, Porter, Rabe, Grossman, and Ross. Joining them is none other than Macaulay Culkin, who will apparently have wild sex with Bates in the season.

AHS was renewed for three more seasons earlier this year, taking it to season 13. We’ll keep you updated on a premiere date. But in the meantime, Murphy’s new show Hollywood, starring Darren Criss, is streaming now on Netflix.