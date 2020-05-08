I usually sleep on the couch next to my housemate’s room. I do this because the gentle whistling wind outside suggests to me there might be a murderer about, and I would like my housemate to hear my dying screams if so (sorry Geoff).

For this reason, I never dip my toes into the horror genre waters as you can imagine what kind of state it puts me in.

But my pupils enlarged to the size of last night’s supermoon after reading the words Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates and “Erotic Sex Scene” in one sentence. Even though “horror” was in this sentence too, I simply cannot deny myself the pleasure of watching, no matter how long it puts me off sleeping in my own bed (sorry Geoff).

It’s been a dry spell and a half since we’ve seen cinematic legend Macaulay Culkin grace the screen and I’m more than ready for the career revival. Apparently he is too. He auditioned for Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” but apparently it all went to shit.

Thankfully, director of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy saw the undeniable comeback potential and cast Macaulay for the tenth season of American Horror Story back in February. Ryan told E! of the pitch:

“I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Kathy Bates is no stranger to AHS. She has been a cast regular since season three. Kathy is bae so I’m glad she’s getting some on camera d.

Not much else is known about the season. It doesn’t yet have a title and Ryan said in the interview it’s “kind of on pause” I guess due to CORONAVIRUS ever heard of it??

I have been intrigued and impressed with American Horror Story’s casting choices over the years. Lady Gaga apparently killed it in season six and Ariana Grande is even rumoured to be in the upcoming season. The announcement for this season includes the song ‘Dead Of Night’ by Orville Peck which is a deeply sexy song so I have faith that all of this eroticism will outweigh the scary.

Otherwise catch me running around my house like: