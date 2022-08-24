Andy Lee has admitted his face was photoshopped in his cover shoot for Stellar magazine and he’s relieved it was.

Lee appeared on the magazine cover with his partner Rebecca Harding for a profile about their relationship.

But on the day of the shoot, he came down with a virus that causes painful rashes, blisters and swelling. The result meant he wasn’t exactly camera ready, so the magazined edited his face.

“I had shingles,” Lee told Hit radio show Carrie & Tommy.

“It mainly happens to old people, which is worrying for me.

“It puffed my face up, so they had to Photoshop my face for the Stellar mag, and hat’s off to them!

“I was grateful for them depuffing my face on the righthand side,” he said.

Honestly, I love that he shared this information. I mean, there’s a huge difference between editing out a temporary rash and, say, slimming down someone’s arms. Personally, I would absolutely wanted my face to be edited if it was all swollen and red because of an illness I *just* came down with that day. It’s not a realistic depiction of how I look anyway!

Neither was Lee’s outfit for his shoot apparently, because he revealed he felt like it was a costume — and so did his mates, who he said teased him for it.

“It felt like dress-ups for me,” he said jokingly.

“I haven’t had much support from my friends with the get-up I was in.”

Stellar’s profile of Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding explored their relationship and the push to get married.

The two have been together since 2014, own a house and a dog together, and don’t really care for traditional milestones like a wedding or kids.

“They’re not for everyone,” he told Stellar.

Harding spoke about the pressure she and Lee feel to start a family when they want to take their relationship as it comes.

“There is also other pressure to have kids, as well,” she said.

“And unfortunately for women, we do have a little bit of a clock that’s ticking.”

Normalise just living your life as you enjoy it without having to build a nuclear family on a dying planet, tbh.