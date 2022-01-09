At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The costume designers on And Just Like That have defended Cynthia Nixon after Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field called her out in an interview.

Speaking to The Sunday Times last month, Field, who styled for the entirety of Sex and the City but bowed out of the revival, said: “I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything – and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything – and she doesn’t.

“Even today, when I speak with Molly [Rogers], it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through’.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. (Credit: Getty)

The aforementioned Molly is one of the costume designers on And Just Like That, who works alongside Danny Santiago to give the gals their fabulous fits.

Rogers and Santiago recently spoke to WWD about their work on the show and they were probed about the comments Field made.

In response to Field’s statement that she remembers what they’re “going through” with Cynthia Nixon, Rogers said: “A lot of really seasoned actors and actresses have been in the business for so long they have a shorthand…to say, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work,’ because you’ve just been in enough fittings to know.”

They claimed that the actresses have been nothing but gracious and supportive throughout the entire process.

Santiago added: “For us, everybody was so excited about being back that it was like the best possible high school reunion. Everybody was just ready to get at it.”

READ MORE An Extra Who Worked On And Just Like That Claims There's A New Feud Brewing Between Two Stars

After And Just Like That was announced, Patricia Field hinted that she was team Kim Cattrall as she opted out of the revival and later caught up with Cattrall and shared the following pic on Insta:

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall. (Credit: Instagram)

Field has since moved on to styling for another one of Darren Star‘s big hits, Netflix series Emily In Paris.

As for Kim Cattrall, she is set to star in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother reboot, titled How I Met Your Father, as well as the Queer As Folk revival.

And sadly, conversations about And Just Like That Season 2 have halted as a result of the allegations levelled against Chris Noth.

And Just Like That is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel.