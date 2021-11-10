Since the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, was announced, all eyes have been on Kim Cattrall, who refused to take part in the new rendition.

That hasn’t stopped journos and fans (I am both!) from pointing out that as exciting as the reboot looks, it just won’t be the same without our girl, Samantha.

But while the sex positive PR maven is taking a back seat (and we recently found out how that’s being explained), ya don’t need to feel sorry for Kim Cattrall as she’s come out in full force this past week with two epic new roles announced!

Cattrall has been confirmed for the How I Met Your Mother reboot, How I Met Your Father, playing the future version of Hilary Duff‘s lead character.

The series has caused quite a bit of buzz, so it’s a super big win for Cattrall. Plus she’s playing an incarnation of the show’s lead, which is absolutely nothing to sneeze it! In fact, I’d say that’s something to get down on your hands and knees to kiss the feet of.

‘YUGE! ‘YUGE! ‘YUGE!

And we’re not done yet, fam.

Kim Cattrall has also been cast in the reimagining of the groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series, Queer as Folk.

Deadline reports that Cattrall will play a “martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots.” It’s a recurring guest star role and will see Cattrall portray an absolute icon once again.

She joins previously announced cast members Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

The legendary actress also recently wrapped work on About My Father, inspired by the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, starring opposite Robert De Niro.

So yeah, don’t you worry about our girl! Not only is she doing juuuust fiiiine without Sex and the City, she’s absolutely bloody killing it.

I raise my martini glass to you, Kim. Brava!