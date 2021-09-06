Scott Disick and his much younger girlfriend Amelia Gray are reportedly on the outs after the whole Kourtney Kardashian photo DM-leaking shitshow.
A source told PEOPLE that the pair have hit a “rocky patch” after Scott sent Kourtney’s other ex Younes Bendjima nasty texts about Kourt and her current boo, Travis Barker, which ended up being shared on Instagram.
“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the source says. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”
According to a second tea-spilling source, the pair did not spend Labor Day Weekend together as a result of their “issues.”
“They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues,” the insider says. “They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together.”
A separate source spoke to E! News, claiming that the pair “needed a break from one another, that was clear.”
“They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”
The model has also hinted at relationship drama on her Instagram. Overnight, she dropped a pic where she can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, ‘Don’t you have a girlfriend?’
She also shared a post with the caption, “Get ready we’re going 2 girls din.”
As the drama was heating up on Instagram last week, Amelia Gray seemingly threw her two cents in via Instagram,
The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna shared a post on IG that read, “Let’s be nice to each other. We’re all trying our best,” literally just as the fall-out had begun.
Amelia later shared a modelling shot and captioned it with, “Now back to work” which, as @notskinnybutnotfat pointed out, totally mirrors Younes’ post.
This is not the only public snag their relationship has hit recently.
Aside from being criticised by the general public for their 18-year age gap, Amelia’s mum and dad have also been rinsing their relationship on RHOBH.
In a recent episode, her dad, actor Harry Hamlin, says, “How did Scott Disick end up in our lives?”
While Lisa, who seems to bring him up every damn ep, yet refuses to discuss Erika Jayne’s legal shitstorm, asked: “Why can’t she date Harry Styles instead?”
Oh and BTW, just hours after Amelia’s post, Lisa shared a photo of Harry and captioned it, “Manifestation WORKS!!”
But anywho, it’s sounding like it’s not an official split just yet, just a lil break… which, in my experience, usually leads to a breakup. Just sayin.
