“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the source says. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

According to a second tea-spilling source, the pair did not spend Labor Day Weekend together as a result of their “issues.”

“They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues,” the insider says. “They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together.”

A separate source spoke to E! News, claiming that the pair “needed a break from one another, that was clear.”

“They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

The model has also hinted at relationship drama on her Instagram. Overnight, she dropped a pic where she can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, ‘Don’t you have a girlfriend?’