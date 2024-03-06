Survivalist TV show Alone Australia Season 2 is hitting screens later this month, and we’ve got all the juicy details if you’re ready to tuck into a show jam-packed with action, survival skills and thrills.

Fans of shows that get into the nitty-gritty of the unforgiving wilderness, buckle up, ‘cos record-breaking TV show Alone Australia will be returning for a second season.

For folks who aren’t familiar with the show, the docuseries follows an array of Aussie survivalists and how they hold up against the forces of nature without the help of technology, producers and a camera crew. They’re basically raw-dogging (respectfully) it when it comes to survival, as I would like to put it.

There’s a lot of information surrounding this bonkers, thrilling, captivating show, so without further ado…

Here’s everything we know so far about Alone Australia Season 2

Alone Australia Season 2 will begin on Wednesday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

If you can’t wait for this show to hit the screens, fans can catch up on Alone Australia Season 1 on SBS On Demand. Fans can also watch the US version of Alone, as well as Alone Frozen, Alone UK, Alone Denmark, Alone Norway, and Alone Sweden on the streaming site.

Where to Watch Alone Australia in Australia?

Aussies who are hoping to follow along and absorb all the survival skills of Alone Australia Season 2 can watch the show on SBS or on SBS On Demand.

Alone Australia Location: Where was Season 2 filmed?

Alone Australia Season 2 will take place in Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu (New Zealand’s South Island), where 10 Aussie survivalists will “face the ultimate test of human will”.

According to SBS, the survivalists will endure a variety of trials and tribulations involving “dehydration, relentless rain, snow, freezing, subantarctic fronts. Roaring Forties winds and the imminent threat of tree avalanches, earthquakes, and landslides.”

(Image source: SBS / Alone Australia Season 2)

In Season 1 of Alone Australia, survivalists were challenged with the harsh conditions of the unforgiving Iutruwita (Tasmanian) bush.

When was Alone Australia filmed?

There are no specific dates on when Alone Australia Season 2 was filmed, however PEDESTRIAN.TV can confirm that it happened during a polar blast.

Looking further into the information, Radio New Zealand reported a polar blast in Te Waiponamu back in October 2023, which could possibly be the time Alone Australia Season 2 was shot.

Is there a trailer for the new series of Alone Australia?

Yes, there is a trailer for Alone Australia Season 2 and it features a variety of exciting info about the incoming season, such as the cast, what items the survivalists can bring and of course, a bunch of survival tips.

Look, I’m not the biggest outdoors girl, but I am feeling inspired to go out and fish with a bow and arrow.

It’s giving ~ Katniss ~.

How many episodes of Alone Australia will there be in Season 2?

Alone Australia Season 2 will feature 10 episodes and will be rolled out weekly on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Who will feature in Alone Australia Season 2?

In Season 2 of Alone Australia, 10 Aussies have been selected to have their limits pushed by the tumultuous forces of Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu wilderness.

A lot of the contestants have some form of survival skills and experience with nature.

Alone Australia Season 2 cast includes:

Rick , 58, QLD — Survival educator and former SAS soldier.

, 58, QLD — Survival educator and former SAS soldier. Andreas , 42, NSW — Personal trainer and subsistence hunter.

, 42, NSW — Personal trainer and subsistence hunter. Chace , 27, QLD — Defence force combat engineer.

, 27, QLD — Defence force combat engineer. Jack , 55, NSW — Tradesman and wild game hunter.

, 55, NSW — Tradesman and wild game hunter. Jason , 36, NSW — Youth worker and Jungai.

, 36, NSW — Youth worker and Jungai. Krzyszto f , 39, VIC — Aquaculturist.

, 39, VIC — Aquaculturist. Leanne , 41, VIC — World Heritage Aboriginal Programs officer.

, 41, VIC — World Heritage Aboriginal Programs officer. Mike , 60, NSW — Resilience coach.

, 60, NSW — Resilience coach. Suzan , 54, VIC — Wildnerness adventure guide.

, 54, VIC — Wildnerness adventure guide. Tamika, 51, QLD — Off-gridder and former police officer.

You can learn more about the cast, their background and experience right on the official SBS cast list page.

What are the 10 items allowed on Alone Australia?

As Season 2 has yet to air, we are not completely sure what the 10 survival items are for our cast this year. According to the trailer, it looks like some folks will be using a bow and arrow, sleeping bags, tarps, pots and fire starters.

(Image source: SBS / Alone Australia Season 2)

However, looking back at Season 1, castmate Mike revealed that he was allowed to bring an array of items such as an axe, fishing gear and cooking gear.

What is the prize for Alone Australia?

The prize for Alone Australia Season 2 is a whopping $250,000! Of course, this will not come easy as the survivalists will have to endure a shit tonne of obstacles and be the last one standing in the harsh Te Waipounamu wilderness.

The only three ways to exit the challenge are through voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner of Alone Australia.

Alone Australia Season 2 is coming to SBS and SBS On Demand on Wednesday, March 27 with new episodes weekly.