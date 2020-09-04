Today Show presenter Alex Cullen has officially won the award for the whitest man on Australian television after giving us this absolutely *chefs kiss* introduction to a Snoop Dogg segment.

“Let’s turn up the volume now, lay it back, it’s been about 25 yizzles since this smash hit sizzle, you know who I’m talking about it’s Snoop Dizzle,” he said in what I can only assume was meant to be his attempt at acting like the iconic rapper.

Honestly, I have secondhand embarrassment just looking at it.

This is the whitest thing I have ever seen. @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/LakkBXjAJx — PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) September 4, 2020

Even The Project gave Cullen a shout out, calling him “the whitest bloke on TV.”

For those of you playing at home, the segment was about Snoop’s new gin range, because our rap king is also an entrepreneur (and a cookbook author, just FYI).

Snoop Dogg himself can do no wrong, he is a god among men and can add the suffix “izzle” to the end of every word for the rest of eternity for all he likes, but it just doesn’t have the same ring to it when a white guy in a suit talks about a “smash hit sizzle.”

That’s it! I’m calling for a ban on white men using the suffix “izzle.” Sorry Alex Cullen, I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.