Google Searches For A Made-Up Aussie Town Have Skyrocketed After It Appeared In A New TV Show

Fans tuning into one of Amazon Prime’s latest series The Lost Flowers Of Alice Heart have been captivated by the gorgeous landscapes featured in the show. Specifically, they’ve been so enamoured by the little town of Agnes Bluff and the neighbouring Mia Tukurta National Park that Google searches for the locations have skyrocketed. Amazing for tourism in the Top End, isn’t it?

There’s just a teeny-tiny problem – the town of Agnes Bluff and Mia Tukurta National Park are fictional.



According to news.com.au, Google searches for Agnes Bluff grew by a whopping 1640 per cent between July and August in Australia, and 40 per cent in September, thanks to the series’ release. And it’s not just Aussies wanting to see this outback locale – even though we’re leading the searches – Spain, Canada, the UK, the United States and Italy are also showing interest.

I don’t blame everyone for doing a cheeky search. After all, in the series, Agnes Bluff and the Mia Tukurta National Park look pretty spectacular. While it’s sad that these fictional places don’t technically exist, the good news is that you still can visit where the series was shot, and the places that inspired them.



The television series was based on a novel of the same name by Aussie author Holly Ringland who was inspired after living on Anangu land in Australia’s Western Desert.



“After I left, it was a place and time in my life that I never stopped yearning for,” she told news.com.au.

“Years later, when I started writing The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, one of the first things I knew about the trajectory of Alice’s life was that some of her early adulthood would be spent in the dramatic beauty of the desert.

“I created Agnes Bluff, the national park, and the crater full of blood-red desert peas, because to write about the real place where I lived would be telling stories from the land that aren’t mine to tell.

“To know people are Googling these places I fictionalised feels like a shot of joy straight to my heart – I don’t know that there could be a greater compliment given to my writing.”

The series was filmed at a bunch of locations throughout Central Australia including Alice Springs Desert Park, Simpsons Gap, Ooraminna Station, Standley Chasm and Ormiston Gorge. The particular crater seen in the show is called Tnorala (or Gosses Bluff) which is around 175km from Alice Springs.



You can watch The Lost Flowers Of Alice Heart on Prime Video now.