Rolling In The Deep singer Adele rocked up to famous London bar Heaven’s “G-A-Y” event last night and managed to experience a lifetime’s worth of hilarious antics in just one evening. The chart-topping singer was absolutely rolling in the derp but the end of it but we love her for it. Here’s a recap of the star’s shenanigans.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer was perched in a VIP box for most of the evening after sneaking in through the back door a few hours after wrapping up an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

This is the best laugh i have ever heard from @Adele until now im crying this made my whole evening the “hehehehe HAHAHAHAHAHAH” is facking sending me???? pic.twitter.com/ZURIViVq7C — ꧁???????????????? ????????????????????????꧂ (@_adxleeditss_) February 11, 2022

Next, Adele can be seen absolutely tearing it up in the VIP box to the pure joy of the crowd who cheered her on.

Adele living her best life at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven Club in London. https://t.co/NLaZ5B8LVg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2022

Shortly after Adele can be seen in on stage giving the pole a try, presumably just to check if she could add it to her list of talents.

adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/bJsKbE0xiL — maddi ???? (@lilredmaddi) February 11, 2022

Later in the night, she was interviewed on stage by the host of the evening’s proceedings, recently eliminated UK Drag Race icon Cheryl Hole.

Hole was just as stunned as the rest of the audience and took to Twitter to express their dismay.

I’m sorry, not @Adele turning up at my show tonight ???? — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022

ADELE IS SO DRUNK pic.twitter.com/P7ZjnFtNX8 — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) February 11, 2022

Finally, to top off the evening Adele was greeted by an absolutely adorable pooch who somehow made it onto the stage.

It’s been a wild few months for Adele after she claimed that a series of shows she was due to perform in Las Vegas had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. The singer then personally FaceTimed with fans waiting outside her Las Vegas show as a sort of symbolic apology for them missing out.

However, insiders later told The Sun that apparently the shows were “heading for disaster” due to “explosive fights” between Adele and set designer Esmeralda Devlin.

In addition, a source close to the singer told Page Six that her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul had “hit a rough patch.”

“She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she cancelled her dates,” she said.

“Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch”.

Well, if anything, it’s probably good that our gal was able to blow off some steam on a night out. It’s tough being literally the best-selling female album artist of the century. Go bestie, go.