A Guide To All The New Pink Ladies If Ya Wanna Pick Yr Fave Before The Grease Prequel Drops

Set four years before the story we all know and love, Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies is the prequel we’ve been waiting for.

The Paramount+ musical series premiere is set to drop on April 7th, with new episodes arriving weekly after that.

If you haven’t heard of the series just yet, it follows four fed-up outcasts at the iconic Rydell High who begin a little-known, low-key girl group called the Pink Ladies. According to the synopsis, the founding women of the Pink Ladies bring out a “moral panic” that will end up changing the face (and reputation) of the school forever.

Despite the show being set in 1954, it ain’t all milkshakes and poodle skirts. The ten-part series explores themes that are sure to resonate with modern audiences in the 21st century. Check it out in the trailer below.

It’s not long until the premiere so to get you all shook up, we thought we’d get the run-down on who’s who in the zoo (read: Rydell High).

Marisa Davila as Jane

Jane is the eldest sister of one of the most iconic Pink Ladies in history (we’ll let you figure out who the beauty school drop-out may be). She’s a brainy go-getter who moved to Rydell High from New York City in the middle of her sophmore year and is the catalyst for a whole lot of change around the school after a series of slut-shaming rumours tarnish her squeaky clean image. Jane is also the founder of the Pink Ladies girl gang.

Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia

Olivia is an outcast who is fighting to survive high school rather than enjoy it. In the first episode, we see her join the Pink Ladies and grow her friendship with leader, Jane who shows the avid writer that maybe high school can be fun after all.

Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia

Cynthia is a tomboy who chooses mechanics over sewing class but despite her wearing the overalls, she’s still not accepted by the T-Birds, simply because of her gender. It looks like she makes a move over to the Pink Ladies, a bunch of misfits who don’t fit into the other cliques in school.

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy

Nancy just wants to be a fashion designer but all of her friends only want to hang out with their boyfriends. As a result, she’s a bit of a loner. That is, before joining the Pink Ladies of course.

Johnathan Nieves as Richie

Despite the name, it’s not all about the Pink Ladies. Richie is head of the guy gang, the T-Birds. All leather jackets and slicked-back hair, the T-Birds are also trying to make a mark on the school that prioritises jocks. Richie is also the brother of Pink Lady, Olivia and is a total romantic under that bad boy facade.

Jason Schmidt as Buddy

Buddy is Jane’s sweet boyfriend who’s in sports, drama, and is a student body president (we love a triple threat), but when he catches wind of his peers beginning to slut shame his girlfriend, he withdraws from her. Vom. Boring. Get him outta here.

Madison Thompson as Susan

Like any high school film or series, we need to have a resident mean-girl cheerleader. In Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies this comes in the form of Buddy’s ex-fling, Susan. Will she get a redemption arc or is she destined to bully and slut shame for eternity?

There's no denying that this musical series looks JUICY.