A prequel series about the iconic 1978 musical Grease is coming to screens, focusing on the greatest gang of the whole damn movie: The Pink Ladies.

Production began on a 10-episode debut season of Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies for Paramount+ this week in Vancouver. It’s exactly what you’d expect — a big ol’ musical series focusing on the formation of the badass group of gals that would later transform Olivia Newton-John into a smokin’ hot babe who had to get sewed into her pants.

The musical series is set to take things back to 1954 — four years before the film is set — and explore the creation of the Pink Ladies group as an act of teenage rebellion against the leather jacket-wearing T-Birds.

Paramount+ teased the basic plot follows “four fed-up outcasts” who “dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Sounds like everything Riverdale wanted to be, but without the ham-fisted spooky stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise of the Pink Ladies (@riseofthepinkladies)

The initial cast for Rise Of The Pink Ladies has been revealed as well, including Marisa Davila (I Am Not Okay With This) as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin) as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel and Madison Thompson (Ozark) as Susan.

It’s expected to drop on Paramount+ sometime later this year, and we’re waiting with the quiet hope that it’ll hold a candle to the eternally-iconic film.

One can truly only hope that the new series has groove, that it has meaning, and that it’s surely better than that Grease: Live special we copped a few years back.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies is due to premiere in late 2022 on Paramount+.