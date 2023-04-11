Throw On Your Pink Jacket And Call Your Summer Love ‘Cos The Grease Prequel Just Dropped

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Paramount+ for the release of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, streaming from April 7th.

The high school musical (no, not the one with Zac Efron), that every generation has fallen in love with is finally getting a prequel and it’s just dropped on Paramount+ . HUGE.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies takes us back to Rydell High but this time, it’s 1954.

That’s a whole four years before the characters we know and love ruled the hallways. And if you ever wondered how the most iconic clique in pop culture history began, well you’re in luck.

The ten-part series follows Jane, played by Marisa Davila, and her gaggle of outcasts and misfits (who soon become The Pink Ladies) as they change the face of Rydell High forever.

If you’re yet to recognise the actors, you can find a list of the characters here. And from what we’ve seen, this series is set to be the perfect mixture of old school nostalgia and themes that a modern audience will relate to as well.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies premiered with two episodes on Friday, 7th April exclusively on Paramount+. From now on, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays. The wait will surely be worth it.

So grab your girl gang, grease your hair and get ready to add a whole stack of fifties musical tunes to your repertoire.

