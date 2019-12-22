Let’s be clear about one thing: when a relative asks about our love lives, they genuinely mean well. Our family members just want us to be happy and, in their minds, having a partner equates to said happiness. So when they inquire about our dating escapades – or lack thereof – it definitely stems from a place of love.

That being said, stepping into a family Christmas dinner as a singleton simultaneously means often having to dodge relationship question minefields every 5 minutes, and then having to be on the receiving end of a well-intended pause, or slight ‘oh well’ sigh.

But being single is fun as hell, so here are some equally fun ways to dodge those pesky relationship questions or sidetrack a drunk relative when they ask, “so do you have a special someone?”

Skull your flute of Prosecco. Skull all of it. Right in front of them. Then throw the flute across the room in a dramatic fashion. As they stare at the shards of flute in astonishment, run. Run faster than Usain Bolt during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. Being in such a state of shock, they’ll inevitably forget the question.

Show them this Amazon tee:

Stare at them vacantly while secretly turning up the volume on the speakers, which will be blasting Mariah Carey ’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, no doubt. As they repeat the question, turn up the volume again, this time mouthing “I can’t hear you”, before breaking out into a Mariah lip-sync extravaganza. Feel free to repeat dot point 1 after this, purely for the drama.

Start laughing. Keep laughing. Don’t stop laughing for a full 25 seconds. Then stop. Eat a sliver of turkey.

Open up your dating apps – be it Tinder, Grindr, the lot – and start scrolling through your list of matches. That’ll show them how baller you truly are.

“‘Cause I’m the baddest bitch in the game, and no one can truly handle this jelly, PERIOD.” *Strut off into the distance for further effect*

Remind them how well you’re doing in your career. That’ll stop them dead in their tracks.

In fact, distract them with any of your talents or successes. Tell them how good you are at beer pong, or that once you got through a full day without crying. These are impressive, and will surely remind your relative that, despite your singledom, you’re full of many redeemable qualities.

Respond with “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Hijack the speakers and blast Lizzo . Let that goddess explain.

Recreate this GIF:

Respond with any Beyoncé song title. “Pretty Hurts”, for example. “Broken-Hearted Girl”, even. There are literally so many Bey songs can perfectly summarise your situation.

song title. “Pretty Hurts”, for example. “Broken-Hearted Girl”, even. There are literally so many Bey songs can perfectly summarise your situation. Speaking of pretty hurting, “I’m too hot lol.”

Now run wild my fellow single cherubs. And after the Christmas lunch, feel free to fucc as many festive people as possible – now that’s something that the average monogamous couple can’t do. Suckers.