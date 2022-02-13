Kurt Cobain‘s daughter and Tony Hawk‘s son are apparently dating and we’re here for this ’90s revival.

Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and singer Courtney Love. Riley Hawk is the son of the legendary skateboarding pro. The pair are both 29-years-old.

Frances casually confirmed she was in a relationship with Riley in an Instagram carousel. The post was shared in early January but celebrity gossip publications like Page Six picked up on it this weekend.

“I took a year-long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional and spiritual health,” Cobain said in the caption for the post.

“2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy.”

One of the pics featured Riley sitting on a chair in front of a Christmas tree as he held a dog in a Santa outfit in his arms. Another appeared to show Riley’s parents Tony and Catherine Goodman hugging on a boat next to Riley and Frances who were doing the same.

According to Twitter, it appeared the couple had been secretly dating for a while but made it Instagram official in the above post. And I’m not a dating expert but going on a holiday with your partner’s family as well as spending Christmas together feels like something you’d only do if you were seriously dating.

“I just found out that Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk, son of Tony, are dating and I think my inner 90s teen just swooned,” tweeted author Jen Sookfong Lee.

Another added that they’re “becoming deeply invested in Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk dating” and us TF too.

I just found out that Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk, son of Tony, are dating and I think my inner 90s teen just swooned. — Jen Sookfong Lee (@JenSookfongLee) February 2, 2022

Frances Bean Cobain + Riley Hawk are really cute. Daughter of beloved rock star ???? son of beloved skateboarder …it just makes sense. — ???? (@incogne_glo) January 4, 2022

absolutely ecstatic to hear frances bean cobain is dating riley hawk legendary genes only — sam george (@sam__george) December 6, 2021

RILEY HAWK AND FRANCES BEAN COBAIN ARE DATING AHHHHH ❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/bNjxG3MtPk — danz (@palebrowneyezz) December 5, 2021

am becoming deeply invested in frances bean cobain dating riley hawk — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) January 2, 2022

Riley Hawk (Tony's son) y Frances Bean Cobain dating es el 90s revival que todos necesitamos pic.twitter.com/ymI686aclQ — Luisda (@torrejazz) February 10, 2022

Frances Bean and Riley Hawk dating just makes sense. — Ashley says abolish countries. (@littlegnome16) February 8, 2022

Frances Bean Cobain divorced from The Eeries singer Isaiah Silver in 2016. The pair were married for two years and had been dating for five prior to the wedding ceremony.