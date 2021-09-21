PEDESTRIAN.TV – that’s us! – is growing our team. We’re hiring three new editorial roles, so we figured: why not get them in front of the fine folk who read our content every day?

First of all, a little bit about P.TV: we’re the largest youth news site in Australia, reaching more than 1.4 million young Aussies every month. Our mission is to give a voice to the things young Aussies give a shit about, whether that’s climate change, renters’ rights, vaccinations, or how none of us* will ever own a home.

(*Rich kents with parental money don’t count.)

We’re part of Pedestrian Group (wholly owned by Nine Entertainment), which also publishes the Australian arms of Refinery29, Vice, Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku. Our audience is highly engaged, invested in the world around them, and aren’t afraid to use their voice to call out injustice and fight for change.

Here’s the roles we’re hiring for.

Deputy Editor

Working closely with the Head of Editorial, this person will shape the daily coverage on P.TV and guide our team of fearless and hungry writers to new heights. You’ll be comfortable assigning, editing and approving stories from conception to execution, know the Australian news cycle like the back of their hand, have experience in managing internal and external stakeholders, and possess some top-notch written and reporting skills yourself. This is a huge opportunity for an experienced journo (with 4–5 years under their belt) ready to take the next step in their career.

Find out more: HERE.

Senior News Reporter

This is a full-time, Monday to Friday role based in either our Sydney or Melbourne offices. Are you a news obsessive who can hunt down an original story, set the news agenda for P.TV, and help mentor younger writers? Are you excited about the federal election, and able to explain a complex news story in our trademark, no-bullshit tone? Are you glued to the news cycle? Should you log off Twitter? (Yes, probably.) The ideal candidate has 3–4 years in a fast-paced news room and is looking for a fresh challenge.

Find out more: HERE.

Weekend Writer

As the name suggests, this is a part-time gig manning the PEDESTRIAN.TV ship on Saturday and Sunday daytimes. The ideal candidate will be an all-rounder: someone who can jump on an explainer about lockdowns ending (fingers crossed!), pick up on a viral Twitter conversation, or bash out a take about Kendall Jenner soft-launching her boyfriend. You’ll be happy working solo for most of your shifts (once you’re trained up, of course), and ideally have some editorial experience.

Find out more: HERE.