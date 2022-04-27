– that’s us! – is growing our team. We’re looking for a shit-hot new writer, so we figured: why not get check in with the fine folk — that’s you! — who read our content every day?

First of all, a little bit about P.TV: we’re the largest youth news site in Australia, reaching more than 1.4 million young Aussies every month. Our mission is to give a voice to the things young Aussies give a shit about, whether that’s reality TV takes, the circus that is the Federal Election, or how none of us* will ever own a home.

(*Rich kents with parental money don’t count.)

We’re part of Pedestrian Group (wholly owned by Nine Entertainment), which also publishes the Australian arms of Refinery29, Vice, Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku. Our audience is highly engaged, invested in the world around them, and aren’t afraid to use their voice to call out injustice and fight for change.

Now that the mere formalities are done and dusted, this is what we’re looking for…

Arvo/Nights Writer

Firstly and perhaps most importantly, the right candidate for this role will be a night owl who comes alive in the PM, specifically between the hours of 2.30-11. Are you a vampire? Fine with us!

This right candidate will be a news and pop culture obsessive; a true all-rounder who can sniff out stories and write confidently about a range of topics, including politics, internet culture, reality TV, social issues, music and more. If you’re the kind of person everyone wants on their pub trivia team because of your well-rounded brain, then we need you.

You will also ideally have some newsroom experience, be able to execute the tone, have a ripping sense of humour, be able to work independently (as there will be a degree of autonomy in this role), and be ready to hit the ground running in our fast-paced yet supportive and collaborative newsroom.

To read more about the role and get your application in, head to the job ad right HERE.

Can’t wait to meet ya.