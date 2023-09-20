Featured jobs: Tixel, B Seated Global & Aspen Group

Tixel is a rapidly growing ticket marketplace that is making waves and a huge amount of positive impact in the live entertainment space. They’re on a mission to become the world’s most trusted live event marketplace. They are looking for a full-time Melbourne based Marketing Manager who will step into an evolving role at a fast-growing startup, right at the intersection of tech, music, and live events. As a Marketing Manager you’ll be instrumental in forging and strengthening relationships with brands that resonate with their target audience. Some of your responsibilities will include: plan, develop, and implement co-marketing and sponsorship campaigns with leading Australian music festivals, venues, and artists and own and drive the influencer marketing strategy in Australia, eventually transitioning it from agencies to an in-house model. To succeed in this role you will be an innovative and strategic thinker with a penchant for building brand relationships. A pro at navigating the world of influencer marketing and brand partnerships, you have a deep understanding of the Australian music and live event scene. Your enthusiasm for music, venues, artists, and events matches your knack for crafting mutually beneficial collaborations. If this sounds like you, apply now!

B Seated Global is looking for a Marketing and Design Intern to attend their internship program which is a 10-12 week opportunity for aspiring marketing and design professionals to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and creative environment. During this program, you’ll have the chance to develop your skills, work on real projects, and contribute to our organisation’s success. Join them to enhance your marketing and design abilities, collaborate with experienced professionals, and build a portfolio to jumpstart your career. Some of your key responsibilities will include: collaborating with the marketing team on the development and execution of marketing campaigns and designing visually appealing marketing materials, including graphics, social media content, and advertisements. To succeed in this role you will be currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program in Marketing, Graphic Design, or a related field and have strong creative skills, attention to detail, and a passion for design. If you are based in Sydney and think this could be the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!

Aspen Group is a successful and fast-growing ASX listed property group. It is a leading owner, operator, and developer of quality accommodation on competitive terms in the residential, lifestyle and short-stay sectors. As the company continues to expand its market presence and drive growth, it seeks a proactive and dynamic Property Marketing and Sales Coordinator to join its team. With plans to further expand the portfolio, this individual will play a pivotal role in supporting both marketing and sales efforts to achieve overall business objectives and increase revenue. Reporting to the Head of Sales and Marketing, this full-time role based in Surry Hills will be responsible for: collaborating with the marketing team and external designers/agencies to develop and implement marketing strategies across various channels, such as social media, email, website, outdoor advertising, and print materials, to stimulate sales and revenue across all assets, while also focusing on corporate branding. If you have a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Property, Business, Law or related field and have proven experience (1-3 years) in marketing and/or property sales coordination or a related role please Apply Now!