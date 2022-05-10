Hindley St Music Hall in Adelaide is looking for a full-time Venue Manager. The Venue Manager role is to ensure the effective and efficient operation of all aspects of the venue including event delivery, procurement, finances, liquor licensing, administration, and compliance. This role will lead a team of casual and contract staff to deliver an exceptional level of service to artists, stakeholders, and audiences. The role requires the person to be a leader, who can ensure all staff and contractors are aware of their duties and responsibilities, and in a fit and suitable condition to undertake their duties in a safe manner. Your main Duties and Responsibilities will include: roster F&B staff in accordance with business budgets and oversee the venue operation, work closely with bookings/event & production management to ensure the overall event experience is optimal and ensure staff and contractors deliver their obligations in line with specified budgets. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role, with a focus on high volume operations and experience with large operations of security & patron safety. The candidate should also have a passion for the live entertainment industry. If you are customer and client focused and have a high level of initiative, adaptability and problem-solving skills then this is the role for you! Apply now!

WOTSO provides flexible workspaces and other services over 19 locations across Australia with more spaces on the horizon! Their spaces are home to a growing network of businesses ranging from start-ups, small to medium size businesses, corporates, non for profits and more. WOTSO has an energetic and welcoming atmosphere, and their spaces are designed to have a ‘home away from home’ feel. They have an exciting opportunity for a full-time Space Leader to join their friendly team at their lively space in Adelaide on Flinders Street. They are looking for someone who is reliable, personable, and proactive. As a Space Leader you will work to maintain the smooth operations of the Adelaide space, alongside the Space Coordinator, by responding to sales leads, problem solving workspace issues, maintaining a high standard of the physical presentation of the space, and building member relations to upkeep the community of the workspace. If you enjoy working with people and are customer service focused this could be the role for you! Apply now!

crybaby are looking for a Social Media/ Content Creator to join their Sydney team on a full-time basis and head up the crybaby social media channels. They are a busy, fast-paced team making incredible content for brands like L’Oreal Paris, Ultra Violette Sunscreen, Microsoft Australia and Atlassian. This means that they never have time for their own. Enter YOU. You’d be on set with the team, charged with finding those little moments that matter and working all social media channels showing all sides of what they do and how they do it. You will be a talented content creator, nifty on the camera – video and stills, you will be able to communicate the crybaby brand into social media content, have graphic design and video editing tricks. Basically you will be a visionary and speak fluent Tik Tok/Instagram etc etc so crybaby can engage and grow their own audiences. Your key responsibilities will include: manage and populate crybaby productions’ social feeds with engaging content that represents both their own values/tone of voice and brand as well as showcasing the incredible work they do for their range of clients. You will also engage their existing audience and grow platforms and manage and cover all new brand work as well as create ongoing crybaby content strategy and tone of voice. To be successful in this role you must have the ability to write compelling, engaging social media copy and headlines and you must have solid publishing, production or brand social experience. If this sounds like your dream role then Apply now!

Emperor has a role available for a talented Graphic Design Intern to join their Melbourne team in the luxury industry of Champagne. Emperor is Australia’s home of Champagne and the largest online Champagne retailer in Australia. They are looking for talented candidates who will be offered full time or part time work within the company post completion of your studies. They are seeking graphic design interns who can support their lead designers on some very exciting initiatives including on their brand which won gold in the Melbourne Design Awards this year. You will be multi-talented from laying out copy and images in campaigns to assisting with styling in product shoots. You will be working alongside lead designers and Marketing Managers to assist with: branding projects, creating campaigns and creating social media content. The right candidate will have a keen eye for modern design and be completely across what is happening within the market for other luxury or contemporary brands. He or she will have an understanding of social media and how to best present our brand on respective social media channels. If you’re excited about this opportunity please Apply now!

Theright.fit is searching for a talented full-time Digital Marketing Executive to develop their brand based out of Sydney. Theright.fit is a marketplace connecting top-tier talent with clients around the world, on demand — the marketplace of the ‘Creator Economy’. Top brands like Canva, Qantas & agencies like Havas & Publicis use their marketplace to find models, actors, influencers & photographers for their campaigns. You will be reporting to the growth manager and the founders, and in direct relation with the global team. Some of your responsibilities will include: executing the overall digital marketing strategy for the years to come and participating in the content creation from long form articles to social posts. To be successful in this role you will have 2 to 4 years of experience in Digital Marketing. You’ll also be familiar with typical B2B digital marketing practices like leads management, webinars organisation, defining and messaging value propositions. Theright.fit is a fast-growing company with new challenges. If you want to work with top influencers, creators & fun brands this is the role for you! Apply now!

Flippa is the #1 marketplace to buy and sell online business and following their Series A capital raise, they are expanding to help more small business owners find their pathway to exit. The Flippa team is growing fast and they are looking for the very best to join Flippa across the globe. Due to this growth they are on the hunt for a full-time Marketing Coordinator based out of Melbourne. Flippa’s mission is to give every business owner a pathway to exit. Flippa’s platform powers the trading of digital assets and online businesses; they invented the space and are the market leaders. Their unique peer-to-peer marketplace brings together entrepreneurs, owners, investors and operators to trade sites, stores, apps and online businesses. They represent the new real estate – it’s digital real estate – and this is your opportunity to be a part of a major shift in society, one where digital business ownership is the new currency and a new asset class. This role is fast paced and has a number of key responsibilities including: producing daily, weekly and monthly emails to distribute to Flippa’s customers, this is critical to the role. You’ll also assess and select the best businesses to include in emails and create and implement email testing strategies aimed at increasing open rates and click through rates. Continually testing, learning and optimising. This role will suit a recent marketing graduate or someone with up to 2 years in marketing. If you’re excited about working for a team of creative, solution orientated culture of smart and nice people then this is the gig for you! Apply now!