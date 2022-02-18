Channel Void are searching for a full-time Byron-based DIGITAL MARKETING & PR MANAGER. This unique impact-led position is for a human who deeply considers the art of conversation, and believes in the mission to make humanity feel more human. You will enjoy working in a fast-paced, high turn around environment where creativity is championed. Channel Void are looking for an experienced digital specialist with a strong background in digital marketing strategy, content creation and PR. You’ll be responsible for developing innovative digital marketing plans, as well as implementing strategies to drive audience growth. For this reason, experience and immersion in the metaverse is preferable, though a passion for learning and growing into this space is a great start. If you have 3+ Years experience, have a solid knowledge of a range of digital platforms and love a faced paced environment then please go ahead and Apply here!

The Great Club is searching for a part-time Communications and Marketing Manager who will be a key member management team responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring their internal and external communications strategy. TGC is an independently owned and operated music venue located in Sydney. They have hosted the likes of Molly Millington, MAY-A, Polish Club and Middle Kids. The TGC team is passionate about hosting high quality live music events for their diverse range of artists and audiences. The successful candidate will be involved in all bookings at TGC, including local, interstate and international music acts and private events. This key role will contribute to promoting and communicating TGC’s purpose as a venue that presents live original music. TGC are looking for someone who is self-motivated, people centric, and an excellent communicator. They will take initiative in their responsibilities and maintain an approach of continuous improvement and collaboration. They will seek to innovate communications, partnerships and services that enhance the social, cultural and financial opportunities that support TGC and its community. You will also have a demonstrated engagement with, and understanding of the creative, performing arts and hospitality industries and their audiences. If this sounds like you then Apply here!

MAX&YOU is a leading public relations and communications agency for brands and people in the design, architecture, and lifestyle industries. Their clients include premium local and international brands specialising in high-end interior products, architecture and interior design studios. MAX&YOU are on the hunt for a dedicated full-time Marketing Assistant to join their Melbourne team to support the interior design, architecture and lifestyle design accounts. In essence, this role offers the best of both worlds, combining the diversity of a growing agency client list with the rewards of working with long term industry-leading and ethical brands. In this role you will thrive as a respected member of the growing team, have a genuine appreciation of interior design and premium brands, be proactive in your approach, enjoy working collaboratively at a high standard and be results-driven. If you have a winning combination of a strong work ethic and a love of having fun please Apply here!

WOTSO provides flexible workspace and other services across multiple locations in Australia. Their spaces house a network of businesses and they are looking for an enthusiastic, all rounder to join the growing Sydney team as a full-time Customer Service Administrator. You will be responsible for keeping the space looking great, servicing our members and covering reception. This role would be perfect for someone looking to build on their retail or hospitality skills. It also comes with variety and the potential to grow into a role at a designated site. With all levels of experience considered WOTSO believes that an eagerness to learn, a joy for interacting with people and initiative are the foundation for great things. If you enjoy a variety of day to day tasks and thrive in a fast environment then go on, Apply here!

Tourism Ireland is searching for a full-time Advertising and Digital Marketing Executive located in Sydney to plan, coordinate and execute a programme of agile and highly targeted consumer marketing activity. Aimed to build brand awareness and restore visitor growth from Australia and New Zealand to the island of Ireland, in line with agreed strategic objectives and the organisation’s recovery plan. You will manage and execute Tourism Ireland’s digital marketing activities in Australia and New Zealand, including Social Media engagement, the Paid Content marketing programme, Ireland.com content and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) campaigns. The successful candidate will have strong skills in digital communications, social media engagement and eCRM, with a track record of achievement in delivering digital advertising campaigns in a consumer marketing environment. If you have strong data analytical and reporting skills and are a strong team player with a collaborative approach and excellent interpersonal skills we would like to hear from you! Apply here!