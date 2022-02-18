As Fella Swim continues to grow, they have a rare opportunity for an innovative and passionate full-time eCommerce Manager striving for a career in fashion. Based at their Sydney Head office in Paddington, the eCommerce Manager will be responsible for supporting customer acquisition and conversion, ensuring continuous optimisation to grow the eCommerce business and partnering with Marketing + Retail to deliver an outstanding online experience. You will be responsible for ensuring all online channels and digital representation is in line with brand. Manage online customer experience with a focus on achieving both customer satisfaction and commercial goals. If you have Strong eCommerce experience, preferably Shopify/Shopify Plus, experience in any fashion inventory backend system and the ability to work autonomously then please Apply here!

Blue Wealth Property are on the hunt for a passionate full-time Graphic Designer with a creative flair to join our innovative company, based in Sydney. As an in-house designer, you’ll be responsible for the creation and curation of all content across a range of marketing platforms. You’ll be working closely with the marketing and events team to brainstorm campaign ideas and problem solve. Blue Wealth Property specialise in helping every-day Australians create wealth through property investment and enjoy marketing our brand by pushing the boundaries of what is considered market leading visual communication. To be successful in this role you’ll need to have 2+ years’ experience in Graphic Design or a recent graduate of a bachelor in Graphic Design. You can self-manage your workload and work in a fast-paced environment and you have the ability to understand briefs for specific goals and purposes.If you’re keen for an opportunity to challenge yourself in an environment that promotes creative thinking then Apply here!

Channel Void are searching for a full-time Byron-based Head of Editorial & Content Producer. This unique impact-led position is for a human who deeply considers the art of conversation, and believes in the mission to make humanity feel more human. You will enjoy working in a fast-paced, high turn around environment where creativity is championed. This is an opportunity for a talented multi-modal storyteller with a desire to become part of an entrepreneurial & community-minded culture. The ideal fit is someone who is excited about the unspoken, and is willing to take creative and impactful risks to create real social change. You will have strong ideas about cutting-edge content that generates visceral reaction and will take the lead in writing, creating and managing content streams for the brand with social integrations. If you have an unwavering desire to drive progressive conversations in youth culture, are highly creative and are a self-starter who is comfortable working both collaboratively as well as independently and autonomously to meet deadlines then please Apply here!

Esstudio Galleria are looking for a full-time Salon Manager/PA that is just as capable of keeping their eyes on the business component of the salon (marketing, business development, sales), as well as ensuring smooth daily running of a busy salon. Esstudio Galleria are known for their great customer service and outstanding hair and beauty work. Some of your tasks will include: answering the phone and emails, booking and managing appointments (training will be provided) and meeting and greeting clients to ensure they are looked after throughout their time in the salon. If you are enthusiastic with a can-do attitude, have a bright and bubbly personality and are self-motivated then go on and Apply here!

FlexMami is looking for a full-time or part-time Strategic Marketing Manager otherwise known as a “brilliant ideas person” to assist in scaling the company located in Sydney. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone with proven industry experience who wants the freedom to strategise collaboratively but work autonomously and the resources to get great ideas off the ground. Forget diluting your vision, worrying about red tape or having to explain that TikTok sound to the ancient person who has the ultimate sign off. This is marketing done by young, fun and informed people. For young, fun and informed people. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum of 3 years relevant experience in traditional marketing, digital marketing, talent or project management and a deep understanding of the Australian media landscape. If this job excites the pants off you then Apply here!

Paras Media works with varied and exciting brands from all industries. They are currently looking for highly skilled and motivated casual Videography & Content Producer based in Sydney to join their team. You will be working within the Paras Media team to produce high quality, engaging content from their clients, their products and services. You will be responsible for assisting the Paras Media team on location shoots. Along with editing videos and media collateral for various clientele, creating typography, motion graphics and other special effects and assisting with brainstorming and creative strategy for implementation of clients’ vision. To be successful in this role you will have experience with PremierPro or FCP and Proficient with Photoshop, AfterEffects or Motion. Individuals considered will be creative people who feel comfortable around cameras and/or editing. If you’re a reliable, professional and have a fun attitude then Apple here!