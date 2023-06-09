Featured jobs: Shona Joy, Ray White Projects Western Sydney & RideWrap

Shona began selling her hand painted designs at the iconic Bondi Beach and Paddington Markets in 2000. From humble beginnings, the Shona Joy brand has continued to grow and evolve and due to this growth they require an Ecommerce Assistant to join them in their newly expanded office in Sydney. Reporting to their Ecomm & Ecomm Content Manager, the successful candidate will be working as part of the Ecommerce team to support overall sales, customer experience, website functions and features. Some of your duties and responsibilities will include: supporting Ecommerce team to maintain the Shona Joy website – ensuring both sites are up to date, including checking and updating filters, deactivating sold-out SKUs and updating tags and swatches and supporting their Ecommerce Manager and Ecommerce Content Manager to test new website functionality. To be successful in this role you will have 2+ years in a similar role in a retail or a fashion environment and have proven Shopify experience. If you want to be part of a friendly, collaborative, and supportive working environment, apply now!

Ray White Projects Western Sydney is seeking a full-time Marketing and Social Media Specialist to join their dynamic team. As the Social Media Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in informing clients about exciting opportunities and driving business growth through innovative social media strategies. Some of your responsibilities will include: developing and executing creative social media strategies to promote off-the-plan units and inform potential clients about investment opportunities in Western Sydney. You will create compelling and engaging content for social media platforms (including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter) to generate brand awareness, drive traffic, and generate leads and you’ll manage social media accounts and monitor online presence, responding to inquiries, comments, and messages in a timely and professional manner. To succeed in the role you will have a genuine passion for marketing and social media, with a strong desire to make a significant impact in a start-up environment and you’ll have proven experience in social media management and content creation, preferably in the real estate or property development industry. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

RideWrap is a rider-owned bike protection company. With shops worldwide and their HQ in Whistler, Canada, they’re now expanding to Australia. Their team is built on a shared passion for the sport and for the products they make. They are looking for a Store Manager who will be leading operations in their first Australian location. You’ll be the go-to person for everything from customer service, production, bike installs, and sales/Tech Rep support. This role is a jack of all and will be vital to building the team and driving our success daily at the Lilydale store location in Victoria. In this role you will manage and schedule production/install teams for optimum output, on-board and train new team members and organise storefront display, merchandising, and bike storage. If you’re an ambitious self-starter and have experience organising teams and processes this could be a great opportunity for you! Apply now!