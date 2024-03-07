Featured jobs: The Talent Büro, Sydney Swans & The Fordham Company

The Talent Büro (TTB) is a Melbourne based boutique agency specialising in Model and Talent Management. They are on the hunt for a full-time Assistant Talent Agent who is committed to forging a dynamic career in the Model and Talent industry. This role is a unique opportunity for an individual who will play a vital role in supporting the representation of an all-female Model and Influencer board. In this role you will support in the management of agency Models and Talent under the guidance of Talent Agents. You’ll assist Talent Agents in managing agency industry clients and relationships and coordinate the calendar and booking system, overseeing the end-to-end process from brief to completion of all talent engagements. To be successful in this role you’ll have degree in Media, Communications, PR, Marketing, Digital, Advertising, or Fashion is looked at favourably and 1- 2+ years experience in Agency/PR/Marketing /Digital /Fashion/ Production or a similar industry with transferrable skills. If you’re seeking to start a career in Talent/Influencer and Model Management, with the opportunity to work with some of Australia’s leading digital and commercial Talent and a very experienced Managerial team. Apply now!

The Sydney Swans club was born 150 years ago from hard work, grit and a relentless drive for success. They are rich in history and ambitious about the future and together they share the journey and celebrate the wins. They are proud to be one of the leading football clubs, both on and off the field, in Australia. The Swans are currently looking for an energetic and innovative Graphic Designer to join their Marketing and Communications team. Reporting to the Brand and Campaign Manager, the successful candidate will work alongside another graphic designer to create engaging content that looks sharp while upholding the club’s brand values. Their ideal candidate will be someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively. You will bring curiosity, an eye for the latest trends, and a passion for producing exceptional work. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!

One of Australia’s leading talent agencies, The Fordham Company, is a family created, owned, and managed business that delivers a personalised, dedicated, and experienced range of services to top-tier clientele. Whilst specialising in the provision of a core range of management services, they have established an enviable track record for their creativity in building brands and additional income opportunities for their clients. They are currently looking for a full-time, Sydney based Executive Assistant and Talent Coordinator who will manage the day-to-day communication and schedule of CEO and General Manager and providing general office support and maintenance. You will also assist talent agents regarding talent, partnerships and communications as requested. If you have a keen interest in talent management and experience as an EA or in a management role is preferred this could be the next opportunity for you! Apply now!