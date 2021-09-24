Simba Global is a leader in commercial and retail environments around the world. They link their proud textile heritage with a focus on the future, to transform every aspect of their business. Their values – they support, innovate, deliver, step up, they listen; drive their behaviours and interactions with everyone who is a part of the wider Simba family. Acting with family in mind, they are investing in ethical sourcing – for their family, the families of their team and the families of workers in the global supply chain. They are currently on the hunt for a Communication and Content Specialist to join their team in Melbourne!

Reporting to the Head of Marketing, this role will be responsible for taking the lead on their content strategy to support their refreshed brand and strategic vision. At a high level this role will be responsible for advancing the Simba narrative through clear, consistent, engaging storytelling showcasing their style and class. Check it out & apply now!

Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. They help businesses grow. They are currently on the hunt for a SEO Copywriter to join their team in Sydney! They want someone who believes that execution is more important than the idea and can transcribe whatever is going on.

The successful candidate will be responsible for writing email copy that forces even your neighbours dog to open it up and read what it says, produce eye-catching Facebook copy that will have people say "shut up and take my money!" You will need to stay on top of successful direct response tactics, research new strategies to alter their direct response marketing and basically look for the silver linings in every situation. If you're someone who can get sh*t done and is keen to join a young and energetic team, check out the position & apply today!

The Talent Büro (TTB) is a boutique agency specialising in Model and Talent Management in Australia. They are on the hunt for a Talent Manager who is a highly organised and self-motivated gun to join their model management team in Melbourne. This is an exciting and rare opportunity to be responsible for the management of an all- female model board of both established and new faces. Working alongside the Director, this role requires management skills, exceptional eye for talent and attention to detail, and a very strong communicator. The ideal candidate will manage a portfolio of agency models and talent, agency industry clients, you will build and foster key account relationships and manage booking systems with end-to-end process. You will need strong industry knowledge of the models, talent, PR and media, experience in Digital Media and all Marketing activity and a strong ability to multitask, prioritise, work in a fast-paced environment under pressure with efficiency and forward thinking. If this sounds like you, apply now!

The POOL COLLECTIVE specialises in producing world-class visual content for digital, broadcast, print, social, ambient and gallery spaces. They service an international and Australian client base in the fields of advertising, branded content and design. They are both creative collective and production company and manage an eclectic group of artists creating both personal and commercial work. They are seeking a full-time Digital Content Manager to join their small team working out of a Sydney studio. The role requires an experienced human with an unflappable attitude, natural writing and editing skills, a good grasp of core design principles and a personal interest in visual, fine or commercial art. As the successful candidate, you will be well-presented, have excellent written communication skills and possess a level of confidence, diplomacy and self assuredness that will allow you to work well with a wide variety of personalities and excel at deadline-driven problem solving. If this sounds like the job for you, apply now!