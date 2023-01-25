TMRW Music Group is a boutique Sydney based Record Label, Touring and Events Agency, representing the most in demand electronic artists & DJs from Australia and around the world. TMRW is looking for a part-time Touring Logistics Coordinator who will work closely with the Touring Operations Manager, other Logistics Coordinator and Agents to manage domestic and international tours. Your core responsibilities will include: supporting the booking agents in organising all performance dates for the Artists, coordinating all travel and accommodation requirements as necessary for each Artist performing interstate and internationally, and ensuring all other requirements for Artists are being met, for each performance at each venue. To nail this role you’ll have solid experience in a similar capacity as an Administrator, Events or Touring Co-ordinator. Sound like you? Apply now!

Images That Sell specialises in eCommerce and content stills and video production for Australia’s best fashion brands. They currently require a dedicated part-time Photography – Studio Assistant to assist their photographers on their assignments. This role is based in Sydney and requires a young energetic individual who’s got a basic understanding of photography & computers. If you’ve used Capture One & a Wacom tablet this is a bonus. This role requires some flexibility with start and finish times.This is a position you can grow and learn in and they are looking for someone who can dedicate a couple of years in this role and develop into other roles within their business. This role would suit a graduate in photography. Please share any social media links with your application and clearly describe your experience. Sound good? Apply now!

The Talent Büro (TTB) is a boutique agency specialising in Model and Talent Management in Australia. TTB is on the hunt for a full-time Talent Agent who is a highly organised and a self-motivated gun to join its expanding model and talent management team. You will work across the representation of an all-female board of both established and new faces. This role requires marketing, administrative and management skills, exceptional eye for talent and attention to detail, and a very strong communicator. Your key responsibilities will include: managing a portfolio of agency models and talent, managing industry clients and relationships and overseeing day-to-day agency operations and administration. To nail this role you will have 3-4+ years’ experience in Talent Management/PR/ Marketing/ Digital/Creative Production or similar industry and you’ll have an understanding and passion for the world of talent, digital content, social media, photography and fashion. If this sounds like you, apply now!

The Talent Büro (TTB) is a boutique agency specialising in Model and Talent Management in Australia. TTB is looking for a full-time Junior Agent who is a highly organised and a self-motivated gun to join its expanding model and talent management team. You will work across the representation of an all-female board of both established and new faces. This role requires marketing, administrative and management skills, exceptional eye for talent and attention to detail, and a strong communicator. Your key responsibilities will include: assisting in the management portfolio of agency models and talent, assisting in the management of agency industry clients and relationships and facilitating castings and assist in booking management. To be successful in this role you’ll have 2 + years’ experience in Talent Management/PR/ Marketing/ Digital / Fashion /Production or similar industry with transferrable skills. This role is ideal for someone seeking a career in Talent/ Influencer and Model Management, with the rare opportunity to work with some of Australia’s leading models and digital talent with an experienced managerial team. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!