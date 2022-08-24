APRA AMCOS is a key business partner to Australasian music creators. They have more than 111,000 members who are songwriters, composers and music publishers. They license organisations to play, perform, copy or record their members’ music, and they distribute royalties to their members. APRA AMCOS is currently looking for a full-time Marketing Associate to join the team based in Sydney. The Marketing Associate will be responsible for coordinating and implementing marketing campaigns for all APRA AMCOS and OneMusic brands. You will have a flair for copywriting and storytelling, and an eye for images, as well as solid SEO skills. This role reports to the Senior Marketing & Communications Manager and works closely with the Marketing Campaign Managers, Digital Content, and Design team members. The Marketing Associate will also liaise with their Events, Membership, OneMusic & Licensing departments, as well as the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Music Office. Your duties and responsibilities will include: copywriting, proof-reading, and publishing website content. If you have a minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role and solid copywriting skills this is the role for you! Apply now!

The Talent Büro (TTB) is a boutique agency specialising in Model and Talent Management in Australia. TTB is on the hunt for a full-time Talent and Social Media Manager who is a highly organised and a self-motivated gun to join its expanding model management team based in Melbourne. In this role you will oversee the management of agency digital influencer/talent led social media and marketing campaigns across client accounts and manage end to end talent digital alignments with strategy, coordination and execution. To be successful in this role you will have strong social media marketing skills as you’ll work across the representation of an all-female model and talent board of both established and new faces. This role requires digital marketing experience, administrative and management skills, exceptional eye for talent and attention to detail, and a very strong communicator. This role requires 3 to 4+ years’ experience in a similar industry. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, Apply now!

Sarah and Sebastian are looking for Client Consultants to join the team in their soon to be Chadstone location. If you are passionate about luxury service, interested in jewellery and great with people, this could be the role for you! In this role you will drive and maximise sales performance in store through exceptional service. You will strive for excellence to achieve targets and service excellence and act as an ambassador for their brand, building a loyal client base through successful clienteling and extensive product knowledge. To be successful in this role you will be sales driven, client centric and a genuine, warm people person. Sound like you? Apply now!

If you have experience in jewellery making or soldering, are great with people and have a keen eye for detail, this role is the perfect opportunity to begin your desired career within the industry. Sarah and Sebastian are looking for a full-time Solderer based in their Melbourne office. You will be responsible for: driving service success for their Soldered service through creating a warm and welcoming environment in store for clients and supporting their Head Solderer in setting up new Soldered locations. To be successful in this role you will have 1+ years experience in Soldering and 1+ years experience in a fast paced Retail/Client facing environment. If you want to be a part of an integral part of a dynamic, growing business then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Sarah and Sebastian are looking for a full-time Store Manager to lead their Retail & Soldered team at their soon to be launching Chadstone Store. The successful candidate will work with the Head of Sales & Services, Retail Operations Manager, Head Solderer & Sales Manager to drive retail trade, ensure operational excellence, build client relationships and grow their retail business & Soldered service to further success. In this role you will successfully lead the Chadstone Store (+- team of 8), manage their Soldered service effectively with the support of their Soldered team and drive and maximise sales performance in store. To be successful in this role you will have a genuine love for nurturing relationships and a talent for driving sales, an innate ability to multitask and organisational skills that are second to none. You are ambitious, with fantastic attention to detail and a client-centric approach. You are a natural communicator, passionate about service and a leader who influences and inspires others around them. If this resonates with you and are excited for this opportunity, Apply now!