Featured jobs: Sydney Festival, Goodwill Projects & ToniMay

Sydney Festival looking for a digitally savvy, arts-loving Marketing & Social Media Specialist to join their Marketing and Communications Team for Sydney Festival 2024. You’re a skilled storyteller who can capture the essence of our Festival’s artistic magic and make it shine on social media. You know your way around all the major platforms and are able to navigate the ever-changing landscape of algorithms, hashtags and content trends. A very strong copywriter and collaborator, you’re able to bring ideas to life. From ideation to creation of compelling captions and dreamy visuals, through to scheduling, measurement and reporting. If you’re cool under pressure and have experience running paid social media campaigns, that would be the cherry on top. Sound like you? Apply now!

Goodwill Projects is one of South East Queensland’s largest and most dynamic markets, events and venue management businesses. They are looking for a full-time Graphic Designer / Content Creator, who loves variety, is happy to juggle competing priorities, and can learn and jump into anything on the job! As the Graphic Designer / Content Creator, you are a digitally minded person who is creative, confident and willing to share your innovative ideas and strive to increase engagement with your content. You’ll work closely with the Marketing Manager to provide creative and production support for social and digital content. You are a team player, who is open-minded and motivated to share your ideas throughout the Goodwill Projects (Farmers Markets and Event Management) and the Field Good brand. Your key responsibilities will include: assisting with content planning and concepting across their brand, researching social media trends and recommending new content types and assisting in preparing briefs for designers and external partners, if projects are outside of your skill set. To nail this role you’ll have 2-3 years previous experience in specialist or similar role. Sound like you? Apply now!

ToniMay is a bohemian inspired Australia jewellery label based in Paddington, Sydney. They create jewels to be loved and lived in, embodying the spirit of wanderlust and a life well-travelled. They are looking for an inspired and passionate Sales Assistant to join their Paddington boutique, embodying the ToniMay Brand and ensuring their customers have an exceptional experience in store. In this role you will be responsible for: management of sales transactions in-store through their POS system with accuracy and efficiency, answering varied communication and stock enquiries and packing and fulfilment of orders. To nail this role you will have a positive, energetic and enthusiastic personality, essential to ensuring a high level of customer service and you’ll have a minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar retail role. If you think this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!