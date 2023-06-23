Featured jobs: Sydney Festival & B Seated Global

Sydney Festival is looking for a digital savvy, arts loving Marketing and Social Media Specialist to join their Marketing and Communications Team for Sydney Festival 2024. The role manages Sydney Festival’s Social Media channels, creates compelling content for audience engagement and assists with the delivery of paid digital campaigns. To nail this role you’ll be a digital maestro who can capture the essence of the Festival’s artistic magic and make it shine on social media. You know your way around all the major platforms and are able to navigate the ever-changing landscape of algorithms, hashtags and content trends. A strong copywriter and collaborator, you’re able to bring ideas to life. From ideation to creation of compelling captions and visuals, through to scheduling, measurement and reporting. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

B Seated Global is a renowned leader in the designer furniture industry, revered by interior designers and at the forefront of the latest trends in the vibrant Sydney design scene. Their company specialises in providing exquisite furniture solutions that elevate the aesthetics of hospitality spaces. They are seeking a talented and passionate Marketing Design Intern to support their Sydney team in various digital marketing initiatives, including EDMs, social media, e-commerce, website SEO, and overall marketing strategy. As a Marketing Design Intern, you will have a unique opportunity to contribute to their brand’s success by assisting in the execution of cutting-edge marketing campaigns and playing a pivotal role in enhancing their online presence. This position requires a creative mind with a keen eye for aesthetics, excellent attention to detail, and a solid understanding of digital marketing principles. If you’re currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in graphic design, marketing, or a related field this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!