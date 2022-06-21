Joyously embracing the art of summer since 1977, Sydney Festival is a city-wide celebration of culture, creativity and the questioning mind. With a 46-year legacy of dynamic, conspicuous programming, the Festival draws the finest artists in the world to Sydney, and showcases our nation’s diverse storytellers to the world. As one of Australia’s ultimate destinations for arts, culture and innovation, Sydney Festival has a rich history of bringing titans of theatre, dance, music, visual arts and more to enliven and electrify Sydney in summer. Sydney Festival is seeking an experienced communications and PR practitioner for the role of Media Advisor based in Sydney on a full-time basis. The Media Advisor plans, develops and implements communications strategies (including digital). These serve to promote Sydney Festival as a high-quality arts event with cultural significance and major tourist desirability and make a significant contribution to the delivery of the Festival’s overarching strategic objectives. Strategic direction for campaigns is agreed with the Marketing Director and Festival Director. The Media Advisor manages the delivery of publicity campaigns, develops and executes messaging and manages relationships with media, artists and relevant stakeholders including tourism bodies. To succeed in this role you will be an experienced communications and PR practitioner with a proven record of accomplishment in publicity and communications management. If you’re up for the challenge Apply now!

Joyously embracing the art of summer since 1977, Sydney Festival is a city-wide celebration of culture, creativity and the questioning mind. With a 46-year legacy of dynamic, conspicuous programming, the Festival draws the finest artists in the world to Sydney, and showcases our nation’s diverse storytellers to the world. As one of Australia’s ultimate destinations for arts, culture and innovation, Sydney Festival has a rich history of bringing titans of theatre, dance, music, visual arts and more to enliven and electrify Sydney in summer. Sydney Festival is looking for a Marketing & Social Media Specialist to join the Marketing Team based in Sydney on a full-time basis. The Marketing & Social Media Specialist is a key player in the planning and implementation of the overall digital marketing and promotional campaigns for Sydney Festival. This position manages Sydney Festival’s Social Media accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and YouTube. The Marketing & Social Media Specialist also assists with the delivery of the marketing campaign across digital platforms, paid media and promotions, in consultation with the Digital Marketing Manager, Campaign Manager and Marketing Director. To be successful in this role you will have demonstrated experience managing corporate Social Media accounts including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and YouTube. If you’re excited about this opportunity Apply now!

Frontier Touring is one of the most respected, long-standing, and proactive concert promoters in Australasia. Formed in 1979, Frontier has had a fundamental role in entertaining Australians and New Zealanders across four decades. Frontier Touring is seeking a keen and positive minded full-time Digital Marketing Assistant with a passion for music and culture. They are a close knit, fast-paced, and dedicated team who love live music, their industry, and working hard to make every tour a success. They tour a breadth of international and domestic artists and have been Australia and New Zealand’s leading independent promoter for decades. The successful applicant will have ideally worked in a similar paid digital marketing role for approx. one year and are eager to learn more from some of the best in the industry. Some of your tasks will include: consultation with the Marketing Lead, implementing paid digital marketing campaigns for your allocated tours. You will also update and manage marketing budgets and analyse and adjust active marketing campaigns to ensure best ROI. If you’re experienced in or have a good understanding of platforms such as Meta Business Manager, Google Ads (YouTube, Display), Spotify, TikTok etc and have a love of music, this could be your next role! Apply now!

This is a unique opportunity for a full-time Public Relations Account Executive to join the team at one of Australia’s top boutique PR and media agencies, Morey Media based in Sydney. Morey Media is a full-service communications, media and events agency that has been successfully telling the stories of some of Australia’s biggest brands. The role will see you working closely with the Director to support all wider Marketing and Public Relations goals and best of all build up your repertoire of skills. Excellent writing and editing skills and the ability to write compelling copy are a must. Interpersonal skills are vital for developing relationships with media representatives, clients, partners and most of all, within the office. Speaking and presentation skills and the ability to organise and execute PR strategies are key to the success of your role. Some of your day to day tasks will include: assisting the team with executing PR and communication strategies, assisting with brand activations including events, marketing, and sponsorship and assessing and introducing new marketing and PR initiatives. If you have at least 1+ years experience in Public Relations/Marketing/Media this could be the role for you! Apply now!