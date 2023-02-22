Featured jobs: Search It Local & Richards Rose

Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. Basically, they help businesses grow! They are looking for a full-time Sydney based Digital Marketing Growth Manager. This gig is for the verbal wordsmiths, the ones that can take their twisted thoughts and turn them into prose that really speaks to people. In this role you will: work with the client and the content creation team to develop compelling and engaging content that resonates with client’ target audiences, utilise your problem solving skills and curiosity to help clients constantly discover new opportunities to grow their business and break down marketing concepts so that even a 5th grader can understand. To nail this role you will love talking to people and are fearless when it comes to asking questions. You will be curious, ambitious and humble human being who values good questions over good answers. If you’re looking for a challenge that’ll put your skills and attitude to the test, this just might be your ticket to ride. Apply now!

Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. Basically, they help businesses grow! They are looking for a rockstar Intern who lives and breathes social media, analytics and online strategy. Get ready to dive headfirst into the world of digital advertising and learn the skills that will set you up for success in your career. You’ll work alongside experts in the field, gain valuable experience and build a portfolio that will make employers drool! In this role you will learn how to develop a digital marketing strategy that aligns with the overall business goals, How to manage digital marketing campaigns effectively and how to measure the effectiveness of digital marketing campaigns and make data-driven decisions to improve them. To be successful in this internship you need a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field. You should also have a solid understanding of digital marketing principles and strategies, and be familiar with tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and Google Ads. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, Apply now!

Are you looking for an opportunity to join an award-winning Advertising Agency that values creativity, collaboration, and effectiveness? Richards Rose, located in Sydney, is seeking a talented and passionate individual to join their team as an Agency Receptionist. As the first point of contact for clients and visitors, you will play a vital role in providing quality administrative and clerical services to support the operation of the agency. You will be involved in the day-to-day office operations and work closely with internal teams to provide assistance with workshops, meeting room bookings, preparation, catering, IT setup, and pack down. In this dynamic role, you will be responsible for managing the office space, ordering office supplies and equipment, and scheduling repairs and maintenance to keep the office running smoothly. You will also manage travel and freight arrangements, using your excellent organisational skills to ensure all staff, production itineraries and interstate travel are managed seamlessly. In addition to providing general administrative support, you will work closely with their Finance Director, assisting with monthly reconciliations, invoice management, supplier invoicing entries while maintaining accurate filing systems. If you are looking for an exciting and challenging role with a creative and passionate team then this could be the role for you! Apply now!