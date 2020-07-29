Search It Local is one of Sydney’s fastest growing marketing agencies, they are searching high and low for an experienced Copywriter (SYD) to join their digital marketing team. In this role you will work on it all, from brainstorming to research, writing to pitching to their clients and then writing again. In this role you will enjoy a level of autonomy, while applying their unique templates, systems and processes to help businesses move from where they are to where they want to go. To apply for this exciting role you should have 2+ years’ copywriting experience and be super confident on Zoom. Search It Local want to help kickstart your career and offer genuine growth opportunities. If you want to join their young, vibrant culture in a modern Sydney office, read more and apply within!

The Creative Store are seeking a full time Creative Director (SYD) to drive the content offering and lead strategy and implementation of client projects. The key duties involve developing strategy and concepts with the team, attending pitches and client meetings, with the aim of winning and acquiring new business, managing briefs from end-to-end, building out the team and resources necessary to deliver, i.e. Developers, designers, videographers, social media managers. To apply for this role you will need a minimum of 5 years’ experience in agency, ideally with a focus on content and social – and a track record of owning content strategy and seeing it through to completion. Read more and apply here!

Rumblr is a digital marketing agency running worldwide digital campaigns. They work with global corporates, universities and startups across APAC. They are after a Digital Campaigns Lead (MELB) . You’ll be strong across the digital landscape, bringing digital strategy skills balanced with technical know-how and ability to execute and bring campaigns to life. With strong copywriting skills, email marketing knowledge and significant technical knowledge of paid and organic channels. You’ll be expected to balance holistic digital strategy formulation together with execution and campaign management. To apply you will need a minimum of 3-5+ years in advertising / agency background. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Pumpkin & Spice is a women’s eCommerce skin care company targeted to women 20-30. They are hiring a Junior Social Media Manager (MELB) . In this role you will work on influencer management and outreach, posting, scheduling, planning and execution (FB, IG, Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat) and run competitions for our customers and followers. Read more and apply here!

Bas & Lokes produce a range of bespoke, artisanal small leather goods that are sought out by collectors from New York to Paddington. They are hiring a part time Leather Artisan (SYD) . No experience necessary, but you must be highly organised and be able to work independently. Read more and apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.