Search It Local are one of Sydney’s fastest growing marketing agencies. They are seeking an organised, proactive person who loves speaking with clients and building strong relationships to be a full time Phone-Based Account Manager (SYD). In this role, your day to day responsibilities will include contact with clients via phone to support and nurture, building client relationships to ensure satisfaction and results-driven campaigns, knowing about CRO and helping your clients make changes to grow! The successful client will obviously be comfortable on the phone, will love to work with people to help them grow their businesses and have a good knowledge on digital marketing. They believe personality is more important than experience, Search It Local will help you upskill and grow! Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Gelato Messina are on the hunt for a full time Brand & Marketing Executive (SYD) to work on day-to-day marketing campaigns, brand collaborations, new product development, events and store updates. They want someone who likes working in a small team, and doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty in all elements of running a business. Your key respsonsibilites will include supporting the Brand & Marketing and wider team in all day to day marketing activities, helping develop and co-ordinate our marketing strategies, campaigns and weekly promotion plans, Project managing Messina events, including new product launches, brand collaborations and pop-up events from start to finish. To apply you should have at least 2 years expereince in marketing. Read more and apply here!

Von-Röutte is a privately-owned Australian fashion label that designs timeless and refined sneakers. They are seeking a casual Fashion Retail Assistant (SYD) to work out of their Bondi retail store. In this role, your responsibilities will include, providing excellent customer services skills, able to identify customer needs and tailor solutions, building ongoing rapport with clientele and delivering on store sales targets, operational benchmarks and budgeted profits. To apply you should have a passion for fashion and lifestyle and self motivation. Read more and apply here.

Want more?

Clickview are hiring a casual Production Assistant (MELB). Your day to day responsibilities will include: Office admin such as staff contracts, payroll, expense reports and petty cash balances, Office orders / shopping and organisation and Mastering final programs and uploading/archiving the material, along with metadata, to our online platform. To apply you should have at least one year of experience working in a production role. Read more here.

Baby Anything are hiring a casual Retail Sales Assitant (SYD). To be successful you will have experience in all aspects of customer service, ideally in a senior role. This position would be leading the boutique on Saturday shifts so weekend availability is essential. Read more and apply here.

