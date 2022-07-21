CUT is a Creative Wholesale Distribution Agency. They offer all aspects of Brand management, sales, import, distribution, public relations, digital design and marketing to their brands & clients. They are currently experiencing fast and exciting growth and with the opening of their first bricks & mortar retail space in Surry Hills and are looking to expand their team by hiring an awesome casual Sales Assistant. The role requires someone with previous experience in a retail or similar environment, as you provide customers the highest level of customer service. They are looking for someone with excellent communication skills with a passion for retail, fashion and people. You must have a can-do attitude and have an eye for detail to be successful in this role! If this opportunity sounds good to you, apply now!

Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. They help businesses grow. “Fiduciary, leverage portfolio” yada yada yada you know the rest. They are currently looking for a full-time Account Manager based in Sydney. What will the average day look like? You will explain how eye-catching Google & Facebook ads that have people saying “shut up and take my f*cking money” is not a luxury, but a necessity, if you want your business to grow. Staying on top of successful ‘up in ya grill’ marketing tactics and collaborate, communicate and foster lasting relationships with companies of ALL sizes and Reach your client’s goals and dominate their competitors with superior SEO and PPC strategies. Think you have what it takes to join the unofficial best company to work for in Australia then go on, Apply now!

The Buzz Group creates thoughtful, insight-led communications campaigns that generate authentic buzz. They connect all the elements needed to amplify their client’s brand in Australia and around the world, across Public Relations, Social Media & Celebrity Talent. With clients all across the world they have global PR experience in travel & tourism, health & wellness, luxury lifestyle, business, food & beverage and celebrity entertainment. They are currently seeking a creative PR Executive who takes pride in their work, is ready to take on the next challenge and thrive in a collaborative and fun environment. Working in conjunction with the Director and Senior Communications Lead, you will assist in managing and executing public relations campaigns on behalf of our diverse range of clients. Some of your responsibilities will include: managing the day-to-day account responsibilities for your diverse portfolio of clients, developing and maintaining effective newsworthy campaign ideas and PR strategies and source, write and edit press materials for different communications channels including TV, print, radio, podcasts and online. To be successful in this role you will hold an Undergraduate Bachelor’s degree in the landscape of media, communications, marketing or advertising and have a minimum of 2+ years of experience within a similar agency role. If this has your name written all over it, Apply now!